CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown has six consecutive winning seasons and its sights set on its seventh straight.
It may not be easy, though. The Pirates graduated Samantha Matthews, the program’s No. 3 all-time leading scorer. That’s the bad news.
The good news is that they return four starters, and a key reserve, from a team that went 14-10 last season, which ended with a 56-50 loss to Brownstown Central in the first round of the sectional.
“We’ve got five good basketball players back,” fourth-year head coach Scott Matthews, Samantha's father, said. “The area is going to be so good though. There will be teams that go .500, or below, in the Mid-Southern Conference that could win sectionals across the state.”
Back to lead the way for Charlestown will be a trio of seniors — guards Karston Watson (11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game) and Jackie Biscardi (8.5 ppg, 2.9 apg, 2.7 rpg) as well as wing Peyton Crace (7.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.2 apg). Biscardi has committed to the University of Northwestern Ohio.
Junior guard Skylar Cochran (4.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.5 spg) is the other returning starter while 5-foot-10 sophomore forward Demaria King (3.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg), a key reserve last season who came on late, is also back.
Matthews hopes that quintet will replace the scoring of his daughter, who’s now at the University of Tampa, by committee.
“We’ll put people out there that can shoot it,” he said. “We'll have five people out there at all times that you have to guard.”
A couple of other returnees are 5-9 junior forward Lanae Crowe (3.4 ppg, 2 rpg) and junior guard Heidi Chester (2.8 ppg). Two others who’ll likely bolster the Pirates' bench are senior forward Andrea McCoy and freshman guard Laney Hawkins.
“We’re going to be more athletic and we're going to utilize more kids and see if we can’t do a little bit more in transition — maybe try to guard a little bit more, extend our defense a little bit,” Matthews said. “The more we can get in transition and take advantage of our athleticism, the better we’ll be.”
The Pirates opened the season with a 41-37 loss at Madison last week. They’ll be back in action Saturday, when they host North Harrison in the first of three games against MSC opposition. Charlestown plays at Silver Creek next Wednesday, then hosts Corydon Central two days later.
“We’ll just try to play together on both ends and share the ball and play the right way,” Matthews said. “We control our own destiny, we’ll only worry about what we can control — our team and the way we play. But I wouldn’t trade our for any of others.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.