HANOVER — Charlestown clinched a spot in tonight's Rumble on the River final with a pair of Friday victories in the girls' basketball tournament at Southwestern.
The Pirates clipped Switzerland County 46-31 Friday morning before beating the host Rebels 48-32 later in the day to earn a place in tonight's championship game against undefeated Lawrenceburg (15-0). Tipoff is scheduled for around 7:30 p.m.
In the first game, Skylar Cochran tallied a game-high 22 points to lead Charlestown. Peyton Crace added 11 for the Pirates, who ended the Pacers' nine-game winning streak despite losing starting guard Karston Watson to injury early in the contest.
In the second game, Crace scored 18 points while Jackie Biscardi contributed 14 for the Pirates (9-6), who led 17-5 at the end of the first quarter.
RUMBLE ON THE RIVER
Friday at Southwestern
CHARLESTOWN 46, SWITZERLAND COUNTY 31
Switzerland County 5 10 6 12—31
Charlestown 5 13 15 13—46
Switzerland County (10-2): Foley 11, Brooks 3, Goode 9, Fulton 2, Marcum 5, McLain 2.
Charlestown (8-6): Skylar Cochran 22, Peyton Crace 11, Laney Hawkins 6, Demaria King 4, Jackie Biscardi 3.
3-point field goals: Switzerland County 3 (Brooks, Foley, Goode); Charlestown 4 (Cochran 3, Biscardi).
CHARLESTOWN 48, SOUTHWESTERN 32
Southwestern 5 10 10 7—32
Charlestown 17 7 12 12—48
Southwestern (10-4): Thomas 19, J. DuVall 6, M. DuVall 2, Chase 4.
Charlestown (9-6): Crace 18, Biscardi 14, Cochran 8, Hawkins 5, King 3.
3-point field goals: Southwestern 1 (Thomas); Charlestown 7 (Biscardi 4, Cochran, Crace, Hawkins).
BRAVES DOWN DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Ashley Schroer and Katherine Benter combined for 48 points to help visiting Brownstown Central rally from an early deficit and beat New Albany 66-55 Friday night at the Doghouse.
Schroer scored a game-high 26 points, while Benter added 22 for the Braves, who trailed 14-10 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Bulldogs 17-8 in the second period to take a five-point lead into the locker room at halftime.
Brownstown outscored New Albany 39-33 in the second half to earn the win.
The Braves (14-2) went 22 for 28 from the free throw line, while the Bulldogs were only 9 of 20.
Mya Jackson led New Albany with 13 points off the bench. Delani Ewing and Layne Burke added 11 points apiece for the Bulldogs (4-10), who host Madison at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 66, NEW ALBANY 55
Brownstown Central 10 17 19 20—66
New Albany 14 8 18 15—55
Brownstown Central (14-2): MaddyHackman 12, Ashley Schroer 26, Halle Hehman 4, Katherine Benter 22, Avery Koch 2, Zoe Stuckwish 2.
New Albany (4-10): Taylor Treat 7, Delani Ewing 11, Anasha Crowdus 2, Journey Howard 5, Layne Burke 11, Maleea Roland 5, Shalandria White 1, Mya Jackson 13.
3-point field goals: Brownstown Central 6 (Hackman 4, Benter, Schroer); New Albany 4 (Ewing 2, Burke, Treat).
