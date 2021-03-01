GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Popp's presence felt in Dragons' run to title

INDIANAPOLIS — As Silver Creek players and coaches celebrated the Dragons’ 54-48 victory over South Bend Washington in the Class 3A state final on the court at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon, a single clipboard sat on a chair at the end of the team’s bench.
“Charlie Popp,” read the bottom of the clipboard, which had the stat sheet from the team’s Nov. 14, 2018 game against Charlestown attached to it.
The clipboard belonged to Popp, the former Dragons’ assistant coach who passed away last April. Just as it did for every game this season, it sat at the end of the bench as a tribute to the man who played on the school’s first boys’ basketball sectional title-winning team (1955) and was an assistant coach for the girls’ team for more than 30 years.
“He was with us every single day,” 11th-year Silver Creek head coach Scott Schoen said of Popp, who assisted him for his first 10 years on the job.
Popp began last season on the Creek bench before being hospitalized with a digestive issue in December. He passed away at the age of 82 four months later.
“I miss him every day and I think about him every day,” Schoen said a few days before the state championship game. “It pains me that he cannot be here. He’s part of this, he’s 100 percent a part of this, but I would do anything in the world to have him sitting on the sideline and to see his face and to just talk to him about basketball. About this team, I’m sure he would say, ‘Bend your knees. Bend your knees.’
“He’s had such a special place in our girls’ hearts.”
The players and coaching staff paid several tributes to Popp throughout the season. One of the most visible was the “CP” patches the Dragons sported on the top left corner of their jerseys.
“Charlie was the embodiment of Silver Creek girls’ basketball,” junior guard Emme Rooney said. “He was always at every single game he was able to go to up until last year, when he got sick. Ever since then he hasn’t been around and we’ve just tried to play for him. He was the first one in the gym and the last one out. He watched tons and tons of Silver Creek girls’ basketball players grow up. He was always just an inspiration to all of us and he really embodied the community and Sellersburg and what Silver Creek’s all about.”
Popp’s presence was even more profound in the postseason. The team’s warmup shirts had the words “Popp’s Peeps” on the back of them, along with the numbers and last names of each varsity player and team managers, in addition to the slogan, “Playing for Charlie.”
Prior to their first game in the Charlestown Sectional, the Dragons visited Popp’s grave and left flowers, along with the screen print for the “Popp’s Peeps” shirts. Then, after Creek captured its first sectional title in 10 years, some of the coaches visited Popp’s final resting place again and left a piece of the net on his headstone. It would be the first of several net clippings “for Charlie.”
A week later in the Charlestown Regional, Schoen is sure that Popp was present for the top-ranked Dragons’ 62-52 victory over No. 4 Evansville Memorial in the afternoon’s semifinals.
“I swear to goodness in that Evansville Memorial game — because there is no rhyme or reason why you win a ballgame when you get outrebounded 42-27 — I want to sit there and believe that we had Charlie Popp and my mom and my grandma and Shane Tingle (deceased father of junior guard Lacey Tingle), sitting on the rim swatting the balls off saying, ‘Nope not today,’” Schoen said.
The following week seven members of Popp’s family, including his widow Ilona, attended Creek’s 54-45 win over Rushville in the Jeffersonville Semistate. Each wore an orange mask with “4CP” written on it.
Members of Popp’s family were there again in Indianapolis on Saturday to see the Dragons capture their first state title. So too, according to Schoen, was Popp.
“He was there. His fingerprints were all over that game,” the coach said. “His fingerprints are all over this state championship.”
EMLY EARNS MENTAL ATTITUDE AWARD
Silver Creek senior guard Jaclyn Emly was the recipient of the Patricia L. Roy Mental Attitude Award, which annually goes to one player in each state championship game who excels in mental attitude, academics, leadership and on the court.
Emly, a four-year starter who earlier this season eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career, finished the state final with five points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal. She was just 2 for 7 from the field, including 1 of 6 from 3-point range, but her only long-range make was one of the biggest baskets of the game.
With the Dragons clinging to a 44-43 lead with a little more than 3 minutes to play, Rooney grabbed an offensive rebound and kicked it out to Emly. The program’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers caught the pass, set her feet and drilled the trifecta to boost Creek’s lead to four. The Panthers would never get closer than that.
“That was a huge shot,” Schoen said. “Plus, who else would we want taking that shot?”
Emly has signed to continue her basketball and academic careers at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
SILVER CREEK OVERALL STATE CHAMP?
The Dragons finished their season with a 10-game winning streak and a 25-3 record. Their only losses were to Class 4A opponents North Central, Westfield and Bedford North Lawrence. During the season they also beat then 4A No. 1 Crown Point 53-49 in a one-day shootout in Gary on Jan. 2.
After Silver Creek’s win over South Bend Washington on Saturday, the Bulldogs beat Brownsburg 44-34 in the 4A final to claim their third state title. Crown Point finished 25-1, with its lone loss coming to the Dragons.
So, does that mean Silver Creek is the overall state champ?
“I’m not going to go out and say that, but if we want to say that, maybe,” Schoen said Sunday night following a celebration for the team at the high school. “(Crown Point coach) Chris (Seibert), he does such a great job and he and I kind of struck up a relationship after we played them. I have a lot of respect for them and I’m glad they won. They made us look a lot better too.”