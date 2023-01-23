The Indiana High School Athletic Association released the pairings for the first two weeks of its 48th annual state tournament on Sunday.
Sectional games will begin next Tuesday and run through Feb. 4 with regionals slated for Feb. 11.
This season’s state tournament has a different format than previous seasons as the regional and semistate rounds have essentially switched.
The regional will now be a single-game championship while the semistate becomes a two-game event with the winner advancing to the state championship. The previous format of a two-round regional and a single-game semistate had been in place since 2002.
Two regional championships will be played back-to-back at the same site with winners finding out their next opponent and host site the following day. The semistate games, scheduled for Feb. 18, will be randomly drawn and announced in a second pairings show on IHSAAtv.org.
Below is a quick look at the sectional pairings involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties along with their records (through Sunday).
CLASS 4A
SECTIONAL 15
At Bedford North Lawrence
Game 1: Jennings County (15-5) at BNL (19-3), next Tuesday
Game 2: Floyd Central (9-11) vs. Silver Creek (12-8), Feb. 1
Game 3: New Albany (4-18) vs. Seymour (12-8), Feb. 1
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Jeffersonville (14-8), Feb. 3
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, Feb. 3
Game 6 (final): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Feb. 4
CLASS 3A
SECTIONAL 30
At Corydon Central
Game 1: Salem (4-18) vs. Madison (9-9), next Tuesday
Game 2: Charlestown (14-7) at Corydon Central (20-2), next Tuesday
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Scottsburg (17-4), Feb. 3
Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. North Harrison (4-15), Feb. 3
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Feb. 4
CLASS 2A
SECTIONAL 46
At Austin
Game 1: Eastern (9-11) vs. Providence (14-6), next Tuesday
Game 2: Henryville (5-14) vs. Southwestern (8-14), Feb. 1
Game 3: Clarksville (4-16) at Austin (14-8), Feb. 1
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Brownstown Central (15-7), Feb. 3
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, Feb. 3
Game 6 (final): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Feb. 4
CLASS A
SECTIONAL 61
At Borden
Game 1: West Washington (7-12) vs. South Central (2-18), next Tuesday
Game 2: CAI (7-13) vs. Rock Creek (13-6), next Tuesday
Game 3: Game 1 winner at Borden (15-5), Feb. 3
Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Lanesville (21-2), Feb. 3
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Feb. 4
SECTIONAL 62
At Rising Sun
Game 1: Shawe Memorial (16-4) vs. Trinity Lutheran (15-6), next Tuesday
Game 2: Rising Sun (9-10) vs. Medora (3-11), next Tuesday
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Crothersville (0-15), Feb. 3
Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. New Washington (10-11), Feb. 3
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Feb. 4
