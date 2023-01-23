12-20-22_Charlestown@CorydonCentral_GBB_80633.jpg (copy)

Charlestown junior Maddie Nipper pulls up for a shot during the Pirates’ 67-46 loss at Corydon Central earlier this season. Charlestown will play the Panthers again in a first-round sectional game next week.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association released the pairings for the first two weeks of its 48th annual state tournament on Sunday.

Sectional games will begin next Tuesday and run through Feb. 4 with regionals slated for Feb. 11.

This season’s state tournament has a different format than previous seasons as the regional and semistate rounds have essentially switched.

The regional will now be a single-game championship while the semistate becomes a two-game event with the winner advancing to the state championship. The previous format of a two-round regional and a single-game semistate had been in place since 2002.

Two regional championships will be played back-to-back at the same site with winners finding out their next opponent and host site the following day. The semistate games, scheduled for Feb. 18, will be randomly drawn and announced in a second pairings show on IHSAAtv.org.

Below is a quick look at the sectional pairings involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties along with their records (through Sunday).

CLASS 4A

SECTIONAL 15

At Bedford North Lawrence

Game 1: Jennings County (15-5) at BNL (19-3), next Tuesday

Game 2: Floyd Central (9-11) vs. Silver Creek (12-8), Feb. 1

Game 3: New Albany (4-18) vs. Seymour (12-8), Feb. 1

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Jeffersonville (14-8), Feb. 3

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, Feb. 3

Game 6 (final): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Feb. 4

CLASS 3A

SECTIONAL 30

At Corydon Central

Game 1: Salem (4-18) vs. Madison (9-9), next Tuesday

Game 2: Charlestown (14-7) at Corydon Central (20-2), next Tuesday

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Scottsburg (17-4), Feb. 3

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. North Harrison (4-15), Feb. 3

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Feb. 4

CLASS 2A

SECTIONAL 46

At Austin

Game 1: Eastern (9-11) vs. Providence (14-6), next Tuesday

Game 2: Henryville (5-14) vs. Southwestern (8-14), Feb. 1

Game 3: Clarksville (4-16) at Austin (14-8), Feb. 1

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Brownstown Central (15-7), Feb. 3

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, Feb. 3

Game 6 (final): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Feb. 4

CLASS A

SECTIONAL 61

At Borden

Game 1: West Washington (7-12) vs. South Central (2-18), next Tuesday

Game 2: CAI (7-13) vs. Rock Creek (13-6), next Tuesday

Game 3: Game 1 winner at Borden (15-5), Feb. 3

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Lanesville (21-2), Feb. 3

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Feb. 4

SECTIONAL 62

At Rising Sun

Game 1: Shawe Memorial (16-4) vs. Trinity Lutheran (15-6), next Tuesday

Game 2: Rising Sun (9-10) vs. Medora (3-11), next Tuesday

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Crothersville (0-15), Feb. 3

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. New Washington (10-11), Feb. 3

Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Feb. 4

