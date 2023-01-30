Postseason play gets underway around the state tonight in the 48th annual IHSAA State Tournament.
Locally, four teams from Clark and Floyd counties are scheduled to be in action this evening with five more slated to tip off tomorrow night.
With that in mind, let’s take a quick look at all of the sectionals involving our local schools.
CLASS 4A BEDFORD NL SECTIONAL
Game 1: Jennings County (16-5) at BNL (20-3), 7 p.m. Tuesday night
Game 2: Floyd Central (10-12) vs. Silver Creek (12-9), 6 p.m. Wednesday
Game 3: New Albany (4-19) vs. Seymour (13-9), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Jeffersonville (14-9), 6 p.m. Friday
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Game 6 (final): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Favorite: Bedford NL. The Stars have won 11 straight sectional championships and they are playing on their homecourt. Enough said.
Outlook: The sectional final will essentially be the Stars against the Panthers tonight. BNL beat Jennings 52-39 on Jan. 3 in Bedford, so the rematch figures to go the same way. The biggest question is, who will the Stars face in the final? Could it be the Owls, the Highlanders or the sectional newcomer Dragons?
CLASS 3A CORYDON CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Game 1: Salem (5-18) vs. Madison (9-11), 6 p.m. Tuesday night
Game 2: Charlestown (16-7) at Corydon Central (21-2), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Scottsburg (18-5), 6 p.m. Friday
Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. North Harrison (5-16), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Favorites: Corydon Central and Scottsburg. The sixth-ranked, and host, Panthers carry a nine-game win streak into the sectional. However the Warriorettes handed Corydon one of its two losses, winning 57-43 on the Panthers’ homecourt back on Dec. 1.
Outlook: It figures to be Corydon and Scottsburg in the final, but Charlestown has a big chance to play spoiler tonight. The Pirates, who lost 67-46 at Corydon back on Dec. 20, take a 10-game win streak into tonight’s matchup.
CLASS 2A AUSTIN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Eastern (10-12) vs. Providence (14-8), 7 p.m. Tuesday night
Game 2: Henryville (6-16) vs. Southwestern (8-15), 6 p.m. Wednesday
Game 3: Clarksville (5-17) at Austin (14-9), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Brownstown Central (17-7), 6 p.m. Friday
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Game 6 (final): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Favorite: Brownstown Central. The Braves won a 3A sectional last year before dropping down to 2A this season. Brownstown’s losses have come to five 4A teams and two 3A schools.
Outlook: The eventual sectional champion should come out of Friday night’s first semifinal between the Braves and the victor of tonight’s Eastern-Providence game. The Musketeers only lost by one point to Brownstown during the regular season while the upstart Pioneers have won 10 of their last 13. A key for Providence will be the availability of freshman forward Avery Smith, who missed the Pioneers’ regular-season finale at Floyd Central with a concussion.
CLASS A BORDEN SECTIONAL
Game 1: West Washington (7-14) vs. South Central (2-20), 6 p.m. Tuesday night
Game 2: CAI (9-13) vs. Rock Creek (14-6), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night
Game 3: Game 1 winner at Borden (16-6), 6 p.m. Friday
Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Lanesville (22-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Favorite: Lanesville. The top-ranked Eagles, who have won four straight sectionals, are the overwhelming favorite. Their only two losses during the regular season were to 3A No. 3 Evansville Memorial and 3A No. 6 Corydon Central.
Outlook: The sectional may be Lanesville’s to lose, but the host Braves can’t completely be counted out. Borden, led by senior Emily Cissell and its strong freshman quartet, only lost by 14 on the Eagles’ homecourt back in early December. If the two teams meet in the final, which they almost assuredly will, the Braves would have the homecourt advantage.
CLASS A RISING SUN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Shawe Memorial (16-5) vs. Trinity Lutheran (18-6), 6 p.m. Tuesday night
Game 2: Rising Sun (10-11) vs. Medora (4-14), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Crothersville (0-16), 6 p.m. Friday
Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. New Washington (11-11), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Favorite: Trinity Lutheran. The fourth-ranked Cougars are 12-1 against Class A competition this season. Their lone loss was at No. 1 Lanesville earlier this month.
Outlook: The sectional champion will most likely come out of tonight’s first first-round game between the Hilltoppers and the Cougars. But don’t be surprised to see the Mustangs facing off against the winner in the final.
