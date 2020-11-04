GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Braves aim to 'compete'

BORDEN — Last season Borden posted double-digit victories for the first time since the 2015-16 school year.
The Braves will try to build off that 10-13 campaign in Matt Vick’s fourth season on the Borden bench.
They return three starters, and several reserves, from the team that lost 44-17 to New Washington in the first round of the sectional.
“I really like our team chemistry this year,” said Vick, whose team won three games in his first year on the job and nine in his second. “We don’t have a lot of girls — 11 players total — this year, but I like where we are going.
“If we can be more fundamental and more disciplined, then I believe we can have a pretty good season. We lost some scoring from last year, so we are going to need some girls to step up on the offensive side. That will be our biggest question mark going into the season, but we can make up for it in different areas.”
The Braves averaged only 39.3 points per game, while allowing 39.2, last season.
Sophomore guard Emily Cissell, who averaged 10 of those points, is one of the three returning starters. The other two are a pair of seniors, guard Grace Hall and wing Kaylie Magallanes.
Others back from last season are junior guard Caitlyn Cook, sophomore guard Kaela Rose and sophomore forward Paige Robinson.
Vick is hoping to get contributions from several newcomers. Included among those are four sophomores — forward Allayna Lowhorn, wing Delaney Smith, forward Hailey Hurst and forward Claire Hall — and freshman Lexi Rose.
“Our goals for this year are to compete and make teams have to work in order to beat us,” said Vick, whose team opens its season at Eastern tonight before hosting Christian Academy on Tuesday. “We have some varsity players that are going to have bigger roles this year, and our success depends on how we improve as a team. I think we have some girls that have the skill, but lack the reps and confidence. Once we get that, I think we can surprise a lot of teams this year.”