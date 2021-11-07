GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Braves look to build off recent seasons

BORDEN — The Borden rebuild has reached Year Five under head coach Matt Vick.
The Braves went 3-18 in Vick's first year on the job (in 2017-18) and have improved their win total every season since then. Borden posted a 12-9 record last season, its first winning mark since 2015-16 — the Braves' last year under Terry Rademacher, who won four sectional titles over six seasons.
With the return of three starters, plus a few key reserves from last season, Borden looks to continue to make progress in 2021-22.
"Our season is going to rely on if we can take care of the ball and knock down open shots," said Vick, whose team averaged 36.3 points per game (while allowing 33.4) last season. "We are not going to have many games where we score 40-plus, so we are going to value the possessions and take quality shots."
Back to lead the way for the Braves is 5-foot-6 junior guard Emily Cissell, who averaged 14 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in 2020-21.
Borden's two other returning starters are 5-7 senior guard Caitlyn Cook (4.8 ppg) and 5-6 junior forward Paige Robinson (1.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg).
The other returnees from last season are three juniors — 5-7 wing Delaney Smith and forwards Claire Hall and 5-7 Hailey Hurst.
Vick welcomes seven newcomers to the squad this season. They are 5-5 sophomore guard Gabby Thomas and six freshmen — 5-1 guards Aubrey Miller and Reagan Loy, 5-5 guard Ciara Hawkins, 5-6 guard Sofie White, 5-7 wing Ava Martin and 5-8 forward Hannah Peine.
"There are a few players who are going to be in bigger roles this year, so we need them to step up and thrive in that new role," Vick said.
The Braves opened their season with a 55-18 loss to Eastern on Friday night. They'll look to bounce back, though, Tuesday night, when they visit Christian Academy.