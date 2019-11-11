BORDEN — While the 2018-19 season was not a return to championship glory for Borden, the Braves tripled their win total to finish 9-16. Third-year coach Matt Vick hopes to see continued improvement.
"We're close to getting over the hump. We're close to going from an average team to a pretty good team," Vick said.
A majority of the varsity roster is made up of freshmen and sophomores, including sophomore Christina Knight, who averaged a team-high 12 points-per-game as a freshman.
"She made her share of mistakes but has grown. I think we have some incoming freshmen that will get some playing time and alleviate that pressure on her," Vick said, "and some of our starters from last year have improved offensively."
Junior wing player Kaylie Magallanes is one of those.
"She has really improved a lot. I expect her to take another step into being one of our top players," Vick said.
Senior Dayton Nale is another, going into her senior year after averaging 4.2 points and 4.6 rebounds as a junior.
"She's bought into our philosophy in the post. We're hoping for some good things from her as well. She's grown as a player. She's becoming more of a leader for us," Vick said.
Freshman guard Emily Cissell will also provide a boost.
"She's physical. She's stocky and can use her body to create shots in the lane," Vick said. "She's a decent shooter. Having her on the court will make the opposing team guard us a little more instead of just focusing on Christina."
Another freshman, Kaela Rose, could also be in the mix for the Braves, while Grace Hall (5.4 ppg) and sophomore Caitlyn Cook could be important contributors along with senior McKenzii Rothbauer and sophomore Siera Thomas.
"It was nice to see the girls have some success, but also know we have a ways to go to win a championship," said Vick, whose team lost to Lanesville in the Class A South Central Sectional final last season. "Lanesville has everyone back. It was a good measuring stick to see where we have to get to to compete with them," Vick said.
Being able to win some close games is how Vick hopes the Braves will be able to take the next step.
"Our biggest goal is to grind out games and win the close games. We didn't win many of the close ones. I'd like to see us mature and win some of those close games. That will really help this year," he said.
