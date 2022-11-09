GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Braves try for 3rd straight winning season

BORDEN — Borden is coming off consecutive winning seasons.
With the return of several key players, plus the addition of a strong freshman class, the Braves should have a very good shot at making it three in a row.
Sixth-year head coach Matt Vick’s Braves return a trio of starters from the team that went 12-11 last season (the program’s second straight 12-win campaign), which ended with a 50-8 loss to eventual champion Lanesville in the Class A New Washington Sectional semifinals.
Back to lead the way is Emily Cissell. The 5-foot-5 senior guard averaged 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season. Cissell, the top-returning scorer in Clark and Floyd counties, made 69 3-pointers and shot 73 percent from the free throw line in 2021-22.
The other returning starters are 5-5 senior guard Paige Robinson (5.2 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, 2.7 assists per game last season) and 5-6 senior forward Delaney Smith (2.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg).
Four other returnees from last season are 5-6 senior forward Hailey Hurst (1.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg), 5-8 senior center Claire Hall (3.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg), 5-4 sophomore forward Sofie White and 5-1 sophomore guard Reagan Loy.
Borden’s roster will be bolstered this season by the addition of four freshmen — 5-11 guard Riley Rarick, 5-10 wing Ava Wheeler, 5-3 guard AJ Mallad and 5-9 forward Emma Hart.
Their presence should give the Braves some needed depth, as well as take some of the offensive onus off of Cissell.
“I feel like we have a decent amount of depth this year between our seniors and freshmen,” said Vick, whose team opened its season with a 46-35 loss at Eastern before beating Christian Academy 66-28 Tuesday night. “We have five girls on the court that can score, so we won’t have to rely on Emily to do everything.”
Between 2010-11 and 2015-16, Borden had six straight winning campaigns. If all goes well this season, the Braves could be halfway toward equaling that mark by February.
“If we can take care of the basketball and play sound defense, I think this team can win quite a bit of games this year,” Vick said.