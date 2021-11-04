GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Bulldogs aim to get back on winning track

NEW ALBANY — It’s easy and understandable for a lot of teams to place an asterisk next to last season’s results due to the pandemic and just focus on this year.
While New Albany finds itself completely focused on the upcoming 2021-22 campaign, forgetting about last season is not as easy as it sounds for the Bulldogs.
“I wish I could just forget about last year and chalk it up to the struggle everyone had to deal with regarding the COVID-19 stuff, but I just can’t,” second-year New Albany head coach Shelby Gliebe said. “I told the team that last year was, of course, a learning curve for me getting to know them and vice versa. But I know these girls won a lot when they were younger, and I’m used to winning where I’ve been as a player, so we’re going to learn from things from last year and focus on doing what we need to do to be better this season.”
Senior guard Maleea Roland agrees and believes last season’s 6-16 record will motivate the 2021-22 squad.
“We’ve had three losing seasons in our time here and that just fuels our fire,” Roland said. “It just makes us want to go harder everyday and pile up the wins this year because us seniors want to go out with a winning season.”
Gliebe bragged on her team’s summer games, and practices, and is excited to get the season, which starts Saturday night at Evansville Bosse, going. Expectations are high as the players have become more comfortable in Gliebe’s system.
“The team knows what the coaches expect,” she said. “We don’t have to wear masks, so we can all see each other’s facial expressions and that’s a big thing with teaching. We all know each other better as just people and have been able to connect more than just a coach-player relationship.”
Senior guard Taylor Treat agreed.
“I think everyone has gotten used to Coach Gleibe and her style, and we love her,” said Treat, who led her team in scoring last season. “Things are obviously much more normal this year, which makes it easier to just focus on basketball and getting better.”
One thing the Bulldogs hope to do better this season is push the pace at both ends of the floor.
“We have a very quick team,” Gliebe said. “We have some good guards and I like to play fast. We struggled some last year at the faster pace, so I’m very excited to be able to push the ball more in transition this year. We are also very focused on putting a lot of pressure on the ball and picking up the ball early on defense and using our quickness. Last year we would let people drive it down our gut. I think we’re better at communicating on defense and I think our defense will be able to fuel our offense.”
The smallish ‘Dogs, who have no player taller than 5-foot-9, will have to utilize their quickness and toughness in order to hold their own on the backboards.
“Rebounding is obviously our biggest concern right now,” Gliebe said. “We work a lot on blocking out drills but rebounding, more than anything, is a mentality. You simply have to want the ball more than the other girl.”
The Bulldogs, who will be looking for their first winning season since 2016-17, return five of their top eight players from last season.
Leading the way will be Treat, who averaged 12.2 points and three assists per game as a junior.
“Taylor Treat was our go-to player last year and she probably will be this year also,” Gliebe said.
Also returning is Roland (6.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg).
“Maleea Roland’s game has improved so much since last year. She’s attacking more and has gotten stronger,” Gliebe said.
Other returnees include senior guard Anasha Crowdus (1.8 ppg), senior forward Joy Robinson and junior forwards Journey Howard (3.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg) and Alaina Walker (3.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg).
“Anasha Crowdus does a really good job of always finding the ball and being in the right spot at the right time,” Gliebe said. “Joy Robinson never missed anything in the offseason and worked her butt off. I think she’ll give us some positives in the post.
“Journey Howard has gotten so much better. She’s long and athletic and having really good practices. Alaina Walker was a solid rebounder for us last year and we’ll need her to lead us on the glass, especially early.”
A quartet of newcomers could also help. They include senior Daisha Morris, junior Kaylee DeMuth, sophomore Nylaia Carter and freshman Sophie Corley.
“Kaylee DeMuth will be able to come in and knock down shots for us,” Gliebe said. “Sophia Corley’s basketball IQ is very good for a freshman. She can push the ball and get in people’s faces on defense. Nylaia Carter is a transfer we’re happy to have and we’re excited about what she brings to our team, particularly her defense.”
New Albany lost seven of its first nine games to start last season, but seven of those games were on the road. This season, after Saturday’s season-opener, the Bulldogs will host Brownstown Central on Tuesday before playing in Corydon Central’s Battle at the First Capital next weekend. After that, they have six straight games at the Dog House.
“Everyone plays better at home and we played well at home last year,” said Gliebe, whose team notched all of its wins last season at home. “Our schedule is heavy with home games to start the season, so I think we have a great chance to get off to a really good start to the season.”
A season that the Bulldogs hope will end with more wins than losses.
“We won in middle school and we expected to win in high school and that hasn’t happened yet,” Treat said. “We want to go out this year and prove to everyone that we can win.”