GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Bulldogs hope to have 'winning mindset'

NEW ALBANY — New faces and positive energy abound at New Albany as another season of roundball approaches.
Despite graduating six, including three starters, from a season ago Bulldogs head coach Shelby Gliebe is more than excited about the upcoming campaign.
“We have a lot of new pieces this year and I think we’re going to be able to play faster than in previous seasons,“ the third-year coach said. “We graduated 70 percent of our scoring from last season. So this past summer was about putting girls in situations where they could score, and seeing what they could do. We have a lot of players that just didn’t have to do that last year. Overall, I was pleased with how we played over the summer and how things have been going in practice.”
The Bulldogs started hot last season, winning four of their first five games. However, they only won one game over their final 19 contests.
“We have been talking about having that winning mindset, with not only this group but our younger levels (too),” Gliebe said. “Our players have to expect to close out games. We work on late-game situations in practice, but until they are actually in it, and doing it, you really don’t know how they will react.”
The 'Dogs lost eight games by 10 points or less last season and they know just a few possessions here and there made the difference between a disappointing record and what could have been a much different win/loss mark.
“I feel like the team this year is going to play together a lot better than last year,” said senior forward Alaina Walker, who averaged three points and 4.2 rebounds a game in 2021-22. “Last season when things would go bad, people would try to take it upon themselves to do it all. I think we have more trust among everyone right now and we’ll continue to work together during rough patches in games.”
Conditioning and strength-training is a part of every program nowadays and Gliebe has been very pleased with the progress her team has made in the weight room.
“Assistant coach (Tiffany) Langford handled the preseason conditioning and weight room and did a great job,” she said. “The girls have worked hard and we are bigger, stronger and faster than last year. I think we got tired late in games last year and that could have affected some of those late games. Our conditioning this year is very good, so being tired late in games should not happen.”
Journey Howard is one of five seniors the Dogs will dress this season. The 6-foot forward is the team’s top returning scorer (7.3 points per game) and rebounder (8.8 rpg).
“This year I know I need to step up more, especially on offense,” she said. “I feel like we have a lot of scoring threats on this team. I think we’ll be able to fill the shoes, and then some, of the players we lost from last year.”
Last season New Albany scored just 45.4 points a game, its second-lowest output since 2013-14. Despite losing a large majority of its scoring from a season ago, senior Madi Wood is confident in her team’s offense as Saturday night's season-opener against Evansville Bosse nears.
“I think our chemistry is going to help us score more this year,” said Wood, who will be playing her first season at NAHS. “We all play off of each other well. I think we’re going to be good at getting the ball out on the break and really pushing the ball up the court this year. That should lead to some easy baskets and put pressure on the other team.”
Last season the 'Dogs failed to reach the 40-point mark in seven games, all losses. Gliebe knows that can’t happen this season if New Albany is to post its first winning record since 2016-17.
“It’s no secret that we need to find more ways to score,” she said. “We are also really trying to get up into people defensively and make our opponent feel uncomfortable. I think doing that will help us turn teams over and then we can get out and run like I want to do on offense.”
Walker spoke with excitement in her voice when talking about how good the Bulldogs could be on the defensive end.
“We don’t have a lot of bigs, but I think we’ll really be able to get on people defensively and cause some problems,” she said. “We’re starting to learn to trust that our teammates will be there if we get beat on defense.”
While New Albany may be quicker and stronger this season, it still lacks a true post player who can control the backboards. Howard knows it will have to be a team effort on every rebound.
“We go all-out at practice and want to work hard everyday,” she said. “We don’t have a true big underneath, but I think our quickness and hard work will get enough rebounds for us. We also have some young players that are going to help us for sure. I’m really excited for the season.”
Something that the 'Dogs lacked last season could be a strength for this squad, according to the coach.
“Right now we have a pretty strong top eight,” Gliebe said. “We lacked depth last year, but I don’t see that as an issue for this group."
Another key returnee from last season is 5-6 sophomore guard Sophia Corley.
"Sophia Corley has been doing a good job getting to the basket," Gliebe said.
The 2022-23 roster features several newcomers. Among those are Wood, Ayanna Deluna and multi-sport standout Cheyenne Palmer, all seniors.
Others in the mix are four juniors — Ahyanna Kirksey, Cayla Frierson, Reese Stiles and Emma Brussell — as well as sophomore Grace McBride and freshmen Maizy Smith and Katie Sullivan.
"We have a couple of freshmen that are showing signs offensively. We also have sophomore Gracie McBride, who transferred in. I think she hit 12 threes in a scrimmage a few weeks ago," Gliebe said. "I’m excited about what I’ve seen so far.”
New Albany plays a rugged schedule, as usual, that is front-loaded with away games.
“It looks brutal on paper, but sometimes I hear the girls talk about having more pressure to win in front of the home fans, so I’m interested to see if all of these road games will help us in a way to start the season,” Gliebe said. “We all can’t wait for the season to start.”