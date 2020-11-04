GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Dragons appear primed for a big season

SELLERSBURG — At Silver Creek just about every sport is on the rise, including girls’ basketball.
Last season was a record-setting one for the Dragons. They won a program-best 21 games before losing 54-52 to Salem on a last-second shot in the Class 3A Charlestown Sectional final. While the Lions went on to the state final, where they lost to NorthWood, Creek went home.
Could the Dragons, who return just about every player from that 21-4 squad, make a similar run this season?
Only time will tell, but they certainly have the potential.
Creek lost guard Kiela Phillips to transfer, but it also gained one of significant stature. Marissa Gasaway, a 6-foot-1 power forward, transferred in from Louisville Eastern. She averaged 17.4 points and 14 rebounds a game last season for the Eagles. She’ll fill a vital spot in the middle for the Dragons.
“She’s definitely going to help us,” said Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen, who’s starting his 11th season with the Dragons. “That’s what we needed. She will be an inside presence for us.”
When a basket is needed Schoen said the Dragons now will have the option to spread the floor and feed Gasaway, who Schoen called a “rebounding machine.”
The Dragons have plenty of pieces to surround Gasaway, including two players who have already committed to play college basketball.
Jaclyn Emly, a 5-11 senior guard who is entering her fourth season as a starter and averaged 11.6 points as a junior, has committed to play at NCAA Division II Kentucky Wesleyan.
Meanwhile senior forward Alana Striverson, who transferred to Silver Creek from Louisville Male before last season, helped right away and averaged 16.3 points. She has committed to play at Lindenwood, a solid D-II school in Missouri.
Emly and Striverson are two of Silver Creek’s six seniors.
Other standouts include junior point guard Kynidi Striverson (9.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 4.7 apg, 3.1 spg), Alana’s younger sister; as well as junior guard Emme Rooney (9.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg) and senior forward Savannah Kirchgessner (6 ppg, 3 rpg).
“We have good players all over the court,” said Schoen, whose team opens its season tonight against New Washington. “We have a lot of experience. Talent-wise, it’s the best team I’ve ever had. It is — by far — the most talent we’ve had here.”
So far, Schoen said he loves the chemistry on the team. In one scrimmage, he said, the Dragons recorded 24 assists on 36 made baskets.
“We really share the basketball,” he said. “It’s about the team, not one individual player.”
Another thing Schoen likes about his squad is its depth.
“We can play eight, nine or 10 players,” he said. “We have a lot of pieces. We’re blessed to play a surplus of talent.”
It’s a surplus the Dragons may need as they try to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as their season.
“We just want to get to the postseason, even though that may mean fewer games (during the regular season),” Schoen said. “We’re going to do all that we can do (to protect the players). We have asked them to tighten their inner circle. It will be a new norm.”