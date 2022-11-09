GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Dragons preaching 'patience' this season

SELLERSBURG — In the offseason Silver Creek said goodbye to five senior starters who were the winningest class in school history.
So it should come as no surprise then that the theme for this season’s squad was an easy one for Dragons head coach Scott Schoen.
“‘There’s power in patience,’ that’s what we’ve been preaching,” said Schoen, who’s starting his 13th season in Sellersburg. “That goes for the players and coaches. Obviously our biggest weakness is our inexperience. I think we have a chance to be really good, but we have to be patient and work hard every day.”
The Dragons lost 99 percent of their scoring off a team that went 26-3 and fell 93-35 to South Bend Washington in the Class 3A state championship game. However that, plus the fact that Creek bumps up to 4A for two seasons due to the IHSAA’s success factor, doesn’t mean things will change on the court.
“Practice really isn’t any different than last year, it’s still really competitive,” said senior guard Hallie Foley, one of the handful of holdovers from last season. “We’re still going to play Silver Creek basketball. It’s just this year we’ll have different players doing it.”
While this year’s edition of the Dragons may not have much experience at the varsity level, that doesn’t mean the players don’t know how to win.
“I think it’s very important that our JV team wins, and they did a lot of that last year,” said Schoen, whose junior varsity squad won 17 games last season. “You need to have a winner’s mentality. I remember (Indiana Hall of Fame coach) Donna Cheatham telling me that during her first stint at Scottsburg when she had state championship teams. Those girls would walk on the court asking ‘How much are we going to win this game by?’ That’s the mindset you want to have. Our group this year has won at every level and I think they’ll bring a winner’s mindset to the court this season.”
Creek has relied on its defense under Schoen and this season should be no different.
“I think our defense last year really carried us and this group needs to get there quickly, and I think they can,” he said. “We’ll have to grow up quick to get where we need to be defensively. A lot of defense is just playing hard and digging in. We’ve told them: ‘If you don’t play hard, you’ll find yourself coming out of the game.’”
Like all coaches at this time in the season, Schoen is focused on preparing his group for its first game. However, he admitted preseason practice has been rather strange for him.
“It is kind of weird not having that group in the gym,” Schoen said of last season’s seniors — Kynidi Mason-Striverson, Emme Rooney, Sydney Sierota, Lacey Tingle and Merideth Wilkinson, four of whom helped the Dragons to the state title in 2021. “But those girls have moved on to bigger and better things. Now this group is working hard and trying to find out what kind of a team we’ll be this season.”
Fans will remember last season the Dragons rarely went deeper than a few players into their bench as the starters saw the majority of the minutes. Schoen says that won’t be the case this season, though.
“Here’s the thing, we have about 14 kids that can go,” the excited coach said. “I don’t think we have any kid that will play 32 minutes. We should be deep and we’ll probably have several different starting lineups early in the season, or maybe for most of the season. Our strength is in the pack. We have a lot of kids that play hard, are athletic, can shoot it and can get after it on the defensive side. We’ve never been a one-person program. This year will be no different because we’ll have five kids on the floor that can score at anytime”
The Creekers could beat teams in a variety of ways over the past few seasons, but Foley thinks this squad has an edge over the previous one.
“I think we can be a lot quicker up and down the court than last year,” the 5-foot-6 guard said. “We’re not very big, but we’re fast. As long as we rebound I think we’ll be fine. We may struggle against bigger teams, but we’ll just have to dig in and go want the ball more than the other team.”
Last season the Dragons eclipsed the 60-point mark an impressive 16 times. Junior Kinsey Ryland believes this season’s squad will be able to light up the scoreboard as well.
“We have a lot of shooters on the court,” the 5-foot-3 guard said. “Even our bigs can step out and shoot it. I think you’ll see a lot of different girls score on any given night. We know everyone wants to beat us and we just try to live up to the tradition here and play hard every game.”
Creek began preparing for the season this past summer, playing top competition. Schoen was beaming when talking about his team’s work leading up to the 2022-23 campaign.
“This summer we went toe-to-toe with some really good teams that on paper we had no business being in the game with, and that was to see the them show some grit,” he said. “Hallie Foley had a great offseason. She’s the only kid we have left that played on the state championship and runner-up teams and she provides tons of leadership.
“We (also) have two sophomores, in Lydia Wright and Katy Rooney, that have looked good and are going to contribute.”
Also back from last season are two sophomores — 5-8 guard Hannah Senn and 5-9 forward Addison Foley.
“Addison Foley is looking good,” Schoen said.
The Dragons have several newcomers would could help out right away. One is 5-8 senior guard Olivia Johnston. The soccer standout is back after not playing last season. Four other new faces are 5-2 junior guard Kiara Gant, 5-9 junior forward Jazmyn Robey, 5-9 junior forward Ellie Falkenstein and 5-6 sophomore guard Amira Estephan.
Three freshmen who could have an immediate impact are 6-2 forward Brooklynn Renn, 5-6 guard Emma Schoen and 5-11 forward Joslyn Chesser. Renn is a versatile forward while Schoen, the coach’s daughter, is a sharp-shooter.
“I think (they) are going to be instrumental in what we’re trying to do,” Coach Schoen said.
The Dragons’ schedule, which begins with a game at Seymour on Friday night, will be difficult once again as they prepare for their new sectional, which includes Bedford North Lawrence, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, Jennings County, New Albany and the Owls.
“Our schedule has always been tough so I think we’ll be ready for the sectional,” Johnston said. “We just have to work hard everyday and get better each game. We will compete hard no matter who, or where, we’re playing.”
After two straight trips to the state championship game, Schoen knows there’s one intangible that can make a good team great.
“A lot of times it comes down to having more grit and toughness than the other team,” he said. “This is arguably the best shooting team I’ve had. They have the athletic ability to defend and if they find and show that grit that we’ve had in recent years, we could be pretty darn good.”