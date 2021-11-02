GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Dragons prepare to defend title

SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek set a high standard last season, winning the Class 3A state title — the first in program history — with a magical run.
Defending that championship may not be easy, though.
The Dragons lost three of the program’s best ever to graduation— Jaclyn Emly, Marissa Gasaway and Alana Striverson. Both Gasaway and Striverson are playing college basketball this season.
“We lost a lot of quality players,” said Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen, who is entering his 12th year as the bench boss. “We lost a group of kids who were really good basketball players and played really good together.”
Schoen said last year’s team, which capped off its 25-3 campaign by beating South Bend Washington 54-48 in the 3A title tilt, flourished because of its chemistry.
Now the younger Dragons know what a championship team does, on and off the floor, according to Schoen.
“You’ve got the recipe,” he said. “It’s about loving each other and caring about each other. It’s about wanting to see each other succeed more than seeing yourself succeed. That’s what team chemistry is.”
Fortunately for Schoen, the cupboard isn’t bare. Creek returns a pair of starters, as well as a key reserve, from last season’s squad.
Leading the way will be 5-foot-8 senior point guard Kynidi Striverson, who averaged 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and three steals per game last season and flirted with a triple-double (10 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) in the state championship game.
“It starts with Kynidi,” Schoen said. “She’s arguably the best point guard in the state. I’d take her 10 out of 10 times. It all starts with her because she’s a coach on the floor.
“She understands the flow of the game and understands how to get the ball to players.”
Being a willing passer doesn’t hurt either.
“My favorite thing in basketball is to get assists,” Striverson said. “I’ll throw it to you, so you better be ready.”
For her part, Striverson knows that opposing teams will focus their gameplans on stopping her.
“As far as me, I’ll be okay,” she said. “When it comes down to it, we’re going to play as a team.”
In August, Striverson committed to play college basketball at the University of Evansville.
“It was just like here,” said Striverson, who chose the Aces over Indiana State, Indianapolis and Kentucky Wesleyan. “The community was great. It was like home — away from home. I was in love with it.”
With that decision out of the way, Striverson can now focus fully on her senior season.
“It definitely lifted a weight off my shoulders, knowing that’s where I’m going, and that it’s secure for me,” she said.
The other returning starter is 5-9 senior guard Emme Rooney. The DePauw University-commit averaged 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds last season.
Also back is Sydney Sierota. The 5-6 senior guard averaged five points per game as the first sub off the bench last season.
Both are solid shooters from the perimeter.
Up front, the Dragons will look to a pair of seniors — 6-0 forward Merideth Wilkinson and 5-9 wing Lacey Tingle. Wilkerson played as a sophomore, but skipped last season to concentrate on soccer.
“She’s athletic and she’s long,” Schoen said.
The rest of the roster is comprised primarily of freshmen and sophomores.
“This team is different, but it’s not a bad different,” Schoen said. “We have some really good young kids who will have to step up and play some meaningful minutes for us.”
Three who could contribute are junior guard Hallie Foley, sophomore guard Reese Decker and freshman guard Lydia Wright.
As usual, the schedule will be challenging. Silver Creek, which opens its season Saturday night at Brown County, has a date with Kentucky power Bowling Green in early December, followed by a game against Evansville North. Later that month, the Dragons will visit Bedford North Lawrence, which is ranked sixth in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s preseason poll. Creek, which checked in at 14th in that poll, will close the regular season at Columbus East.
“The Lakers weren’t available so we decided to pick up Columbus East and go play them,” Schoen quipped. “I think (a difficult schedule) makes us better.”
Honestly, though, Schoen isn’t sure what to expect this season.
“I feel really good about us,” he said. “But I have no clue what that means, potential wise. I know this: I’ll go to war with this team.”