GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: 'Eager' Red Devils ready to start season

JEFFERSONVILLE — Ushering in a new coach, finding a balance in the COVID-19 era, plus dealing with a trio of knee injuries to projected contributors, made it a busy offseason for the Jeffersonville program.
In the coaching box, the Red Devils have brought in Missy Voyles, who boasts a 270-114 career win-loss mark in 16 total seasons. She compiled that record in two separate coaching stints at her alma mater, North Harrison, which she guided to a pair of Class 3A state runner-up finishes.
Voyles returns to the bench after taking a season off.
“I found myself watching a lot of games,” she said. “I missed it.”
Jeffersonville is coming off a 14-11 season — the program’s seventh straight winning campaign under now-departed coach Mike Warren — that included a tie with Bedford North Lawrence atop the Hoosier Hills Conference standings. The Red Devils won 11 of their first 13 games last season before knee injuries to point guard Kelsie James and standout Nan Garcia (now a freshman forward at Penn State) derailed momentum.
“They lost two of their three seniors by mid-year, and losing one which was a strong Division I athlete like Nan, it forces adjustments offensively,” said Voyles, whose team opens its season tonight against Austin before visiting her old stomping grounds Thursday. “It turned into a lot of freshmen and sophomores seeing a lot of varsity basketball. If you look at it from a win-loss standpoint, they lost a lot of games, but they didn’t lose by a lot. They struggled to score, but they learned a lot.”
Injuries, however, have crept into the Jeffersonville locker once again. Returning senior Alexis Gibson (6.6 points, 4.2 rebounds per game), along with junior guard Lily Haire and sophomore Kiela Phillips (a Silver Creek transfer), have sustained knee injuries.
“So far we’ve lost three potential starters due to ACL tears,” Voyles said. “On the flip side of that, I don’t know what it is like to play with them. What I have in players right now is what I have. I was most familiar with Alexis because I had seen her play varsity for two years.”
In a packed preseason, Voyles said she’s learned her team has been coachable while bringing a good work ethic.
“It’s a fun group of kids that play hard and are eager to learn,” she said.
Playing hard will be a key, especially on the defensive end.
“I really want to focus on being a great defensive team and to understand that offense can come from defense,” Voyles said. “I had some teams that struggled to score, but we’ve had teams that were hard to score against, which put us still in a game. If we focus on being good defensive players, we can create easier scoring opportunities.”
Leading the returners is 6-foot sophomore forward Cadence Singleton (6.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg).
“She has beautiful hands around the rim and uses her body really well,” Voyles said. “They can throw her anything and she can bring it in with her soft hands. She has the most scoring experience, but she’s becoming more consistent as a scorer.”
Sophomore guard Tatum McFarland (3.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg) also returns.
The roster includes three seniors, including Alexis Gibson’s twin sister Bailey.
“She started out as a point guard, but she’s grown to 5-9 so I can play her anywhere one through four,” Voyles said. “She’s very versatile. I had her working on the post in our delay game, then turn around and handle the basketball. Wherever we need her she can handle it.”
Left-handed Aija Estes (2.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg) is a 6-foot senior who is “comical and brings a fun atmosphere,” according to Voyles. Also back is high-energy 5-6 senior guard Laura Gillenwater.
“I joke that she is all over the floor,” Voyles said. “She runs like a puppy chasing a ball. She’s quick enough to recover too.”
Junior Nevaeh Bates, a 5-8 guard, figures into the mix while sophomore point guards Sophia Reese and Brooklyn Carter are learning to create positive situations on the court. Freshman Elle Marble and sophomore Maranda Mason are two to keep an eye on as they split time between the JV and varsity.
“There are a lot of interchangeable parts,” Voyles said. “They are getting there. I wasn’t very happy with their defense in our scrimmage, but it showed me what we weren’t doing well.”
With a limited preseason, due to COVID restrictions, defense became the priority in Red Devils’ camp.
“We had to just pick something because we were limited,” Voyles said. “We said we’d work on our transition offense. In the fall, we got back to the basics of what we do. We’ve had some really long practices these two weeks, so they are mentally tired. They weren’t used to it, but we had to put in a whole new offense, defense, sideline plays, out-of-bound plays, press offense, press defense. … We’re getting done what we can. It’s a lot.
“It’s ugly basketball, but if we can control what we do — play defense and rebound — the offensive game will come.”