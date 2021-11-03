GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Generals hope to build off last season

CLARKSVILLE — After the most successful season since 2006-07, optimism abounds at Clarksville.
The Generals went 8-16 last season, their first under Amanda Carmichael.
“The season we had last year was just huge for us,” said Carmichael, whose team doubled its victory total from the prior season. “We’ve already talked a lot about how the seniors last year really started something. Every program has its challenges, but when I took over last year it was just a blank slate to me. We have terrific kids here and last year’s seniors really set the foundation for this year and the future. We want to build a tradition here.”
Clarksville graduated four seniors, including three of its top four scorers, from last season. Included among the departed are double-double machine Jasmine Walker (15.7 points, 12.1 rebounds per game in 2020-21), who is now at Franklin College; Kylie Perez (7.6 ppg) and Myah Bagshaw (3.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg), who is at IU Southeast.
“Our kids were very committed in the offseason, because they know what they have to replace,” said Carmichael, whose team opens its season tonight against West Washington. “Any time you lose two kids that are now playing college basketball, we needed to spend some time without those kids around to see who can fill those holes. We had a really terrific summer. I couldn’t be more proud of the time the kids put in. They held each other accountable. They were in the gym a lot and really hit the weight room hard.”
The Generals return a trio of starters, and six players total, from last season’s squad.
One of those, 5-foot-8 junior guard Alyssa Leezer (2.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg), understood the significance of last season and what it can mean for this season — and beyond — for Clarksville. The Generals capped off their positive regular season with a first-round sectional win over rival Providence. That victory marked the program’s first postseason triumph in 12 years.
“Our season was great last year compared to any other season I’ve ever had,” Leezer said. “I’m really into sports, so I knew the history that we were coming off of. To be able to get eight wins, and get a postseason win, was just incredible for us. We really worked hard for that. And now, with our schedule changing, we think we’ll be able to improve upon last year.”
The Generals have moved out of the Mid-Southern Conference and have a new schedule comprised of like-sized schools.
“The kids are excited about our schedule,” Carmichael said. “One thing I’ve heard from a lot of our student-athletes is they just want to play schools that are more our size. It’s been nice to have a hand in creating a new schedule for our team. We’ll play all 2A and 1A teams this season. The Mid-Southern was starting to wear us down because we just don’t have the enrollment numbers that we used to.”
The Generals will again focus on defense and controlling the pace of the game. Last season Clarksville averaged only 33.2 points per game, but allowed less than 49.
“Last year we really hung our hats on our defense and I think our defense is ahead of our offense right now,” Carmichael said. “Last year our seniors did a lot of the scoring for us. I think we’ll be more balanced this year. With that said, we know we need to keep games in the 40s, or lower, to be successful. So while we would, of course, like to see our offensive output increase, that’s just kind of the way we play and need to play to win.”
Carmichael’s excitement was obvious when talking about the bevy of players that she expects to step up and build on last year’s success.
“We have a core of kids that played a lot of minutes last year and we think they will just continue to get better this season,” Carmichael said.
Among the leaders will be Leezer.
“(Alyssa) is our glue,” Carmichael said. “She’s always talking on the court and I expect her to have a really good season.”
Another returnee is junior Carlye Nixe (2.2 ppg, 3 rpg).
“(She) is very strong and her shot has come along nicely,” Carmichael said. “She’s put in a lot of time improving her offense.”
Five-foot-eight junior Dahja Gaines (3.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg) will be the team’s point guard.
“She’s very quick and plays with some flash on the court,” Carmichael said.
Sarah Bartley and Nahriel Gaines are the team’s only seniors.
“They are very consistent players,” Carmichael said.
Other returnees from last year are junior Presleigh Yates and sophomore Courtney Austin.
“Courtney Austin played a lot last year as a freshman and she has improved a lot, especially her ball-handling,” Carmichael said.
The remainder of the roster is comprised of seven freshmen.
“Mariah Smith and Julia Perissi are two freshmen that played a lot of varsity minutes this summer. As they progress and get used to the speed of the high school game, I expect they will contribute for us,” Carmichael said.
Carmichael said her team’s biggest strength may be its unity, considering that many on the squad also play volleyball and softball together, as well as hang out off the court.
Bartley echoed that sentiment.
“We have a lot of leaders on this team in different things,” she said. “I may lead stretches, but then someone else will step up in other areas. We work together so well that anyone could step up at anytime and show leadership and everyone else will respond positively to that. Our chemistry is great. I know we’ll stick together and work hard to keep improving.”