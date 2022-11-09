GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Generals look to continue to build

CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville continues its building process in Amanda Carmichael’s third season as the bench boss.
The Generals went 8-16 — their most wins since 2006-07 — in 2020-21, but dropped to 4-19 last season following heavy graduation losses.
Clarksville’s victory total should climb this season, though, thanks to the return of all five starters.
“We have had the same goal for the past three seasons and that has always been just to get a little bit better everyday,” Carmichael said.
Back to lead the way is 5-foot-7 senior guard Dahja Gaines, who averaged 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game last season. She’s picked up where she left off through the Generals’ first four games, averaging 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals.
The four other returning starters are 5-6 senior wing Carlye Nixe (3.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.5 spg), 5-8 senior forward Alyssa Leezer (2 ppg, 3.3 rpg), 5-5 junior guard Courtney Austin (4.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.9 spg) and 5-6 sophomore forward Kenzie Alexander (1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.6 spg). Alexander is averaging a team-best 6.8 rebounds in Clarksville’s first four contests while Austin is putting up 3.5 steals a game.
Two other returnees from last season are 5-7 sophomore guard Julia Perissi (1.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg) and 5-0 senior guard Presleigh Yates.
Three newcomers who could help this season are two seniors — 5-6 guard Emma Winsor and 5-8 forward Skye Howey — as well as 5-8 freshman forward Jayonna Shirley.
Howey played as a freshman and sophomore while Winsor is back after playing as a frosh.
The Generals, who opened their season with three straight losses, defeated Crothersville 57-26 on Tuesday night. The remainder of their schedule, including tonight’s contest at Borden, will be against Class A and 2A foes.