CLARKSVILLE — First-year coach Shelby Gliebe is emphasizing "the process" in taking over a Clarksville program that has lost 37 straight games after an 0-25 campaign in 2018-19.
Gliebe, whose last name was Miller until her recent marriage, starred at South Central under her uncle Randall Schoen. She has a large contingent of returning players that she was able to work with in the summer. She hopes to see them earn some reward for their hard work with some victories this season.
"I think we can get a few wins under our belts to get some confidence," Gliebe said. "Really I want them to learn the game of basketball the right way. I can tell from what I've heard they hadn't learned the right way. Basketball language, they don't really know."
Point guard Mackenzie Spalding is the Generals' top returning scorer after averaging eight points-per-game as a junior.
"She's aggressive off the drive and sees the floor really well. She sets up her teammates very well for shots," Gliebe said.
Due to injury, the Generals were without a key talent last season in Jasmine Walker, a 6-foot center.
Myah Bagshaw, Kylie Perez and April Jackson will also be in the rotation, along with Shaelin Bruner. First-year senior Daveona Miles will also make an impact, Gliebe said.
Several freshmen are also in the mix.
Shalynn Murphy, a 5-10 forward, is an athlete Gliebe was hoping could contribute but she's out approximately six weeks with a knee injury. Carlye Nixe, Emma Winsor, Dahja Gaines and Alyssa Leezer are four other freshmen that will split time between junior varsity and varsity.
"They don't know how good they could potentially be, [they're] a little bit raw," Gliebe said.
Gliebe has seen positive signs, whether in practice or in the team's organized scrimmage against South Central.
"We did OK in our scrimmage. We learned a lot on what we need to work on. If you total up all the quarters, we actually won. So that was good for them. We saw things we need to work on and some things we've been working on," Gliebe said. "I definitely think, just from the scrimmage and hearing people who have been supporters, they said they're light years ahead of where they were last year. That's really positive. It shows their hard work paid off over the summer."
Clarksville opens the regular season tonight at home against Crothersville.
