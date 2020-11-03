GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Highlanders hope to stay healthy in 2020

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central only has one thing written atop its locker room blackboard and it’s something that pretty much sums up 2020: stay healthy.
The Highlanders have had multiple players go down with injuries over the past few years, which has been a large contributing factor to three straight losing seasons in the Knobs.
“The main goal we have right now is just to stay healthy,” third-year Floyd head coach Randy Gianfagna said. “We’ve had catastrophic injuries to our better players for three years in a row now. Somehow, we’ve got to find a way to keep girls healthy. That will go a long ways to helping us get done what we’re focusing on.”
As far as what it will take to turn things around for the Highlanders, senior Grace Suer talked more about the big picture than the X’s and O’s.
“Myself and the other seniors really want to have good attitudes because we just don’t know if our season will be cut short due to COVID-19,” said Suer, who only played in two games last year before a season-ending injury. “After getting hurt last year, I’ve learned to just appreciate and take advantage of every opportunity. I think we’re going to just give it all we’ve got in every game.”
Floyd, which is looking for its first winning campaign since 2016-17, went 5-18 last season and the lack of offense was obvious. The Highlanders were held under 30 points four times and averaged just 36 points per game.
“I think we’ll get more open shots early in the offensive sets this year,” Gianfagna said. “I think our speed is going to be pretty good. We should be faster at three, or four, positions than most teams we play. Hopefully we can get out in transition and get a few cheap buckets.”
Junior Keegan Kaiser, who led Floyd in scoring (10 points per game) last season, echoed her coach’s words.
“Our team speed is definitely our biggest strength right now,” she said. “If we’re able to push the ball and stay quick on our feet on defense, I think it will really pay off in the end. We all know how much scoring was a problem last year, but if we use our strengths and come together like we know we can I think we’re going to be really good this season.”
Gianfagna has three seniors he’ll rely on heavily this season in Suer, Sophie Gasaway and Laney Siewert.
“We’ll lean on those three quite a bit, as well as Keegan Kaiser,” Gianfagna said. “Kendall Brown, Callie Jo Celichowski and Mandy Hess will help us too. Again, if everyone stays healthy I think we have a group that can do some really good things this season.”
The Highlanders’ schedule is rugged as always, but it’s set up for the possibility of a good start. After tonight’s opener at South Central, Floyd has four consecutive home games.
“We all know just how tough every game is and we’ve been working on being more aggressive and not just attacking the goal, but in all aspects of the game,” Gasaway said. “I think the biggest key point for us is to just get nastier on the court.”
Despite the lack of preparation time due to COVID-19, Gianfagna likes the competitive nature of practices so far. Siewert, who was second on the team in offensive rebounds last season, agreed.
“We have already been working harder in practice than we have in years past,” she said. “One of our goals is to have confidence in every situation. I can tell this group has a better attitude than last year and we really build each other up and work well together on the court.”
While the obvious weakness to shore up is at the offensive end, Gianfagna said rebounding at both ends is his biggest concern entering the 2020-21 campaign.
“Our rebounding worries me a little bit — it actually stresses me out to be honest,” Gianfagna said with a smile, attempting to mask his uneasiness. “We won’t be able to use our speed on the break if we don’t rebound. So hopefully we’ll be able to battle on the boards so we can use our speed in the open court.”
At the top of the aforementioned challenging schedule is Bedford North Lawrence. The Stars have won nine straight sectional titles and Gianfagna cut straight to the chase when talking about the reigning champs.
“Until someone takes it from them, it’s theirs,” Gianfagna said of BNL, which will visit the Knobs on Jan. 16. “They have an incoming freshman who’s supposed to be the best point guard in the state in her class. Columbus East will be a challenge in the conference as well because they have a few bigs that will be hard to handle.”
After looking at the traditional statistics, the new-age metrics and the list of quality opponents, Suer summed it all up with the perspective of a senior.
“We have to battle every possession and just keep fighting because it’s really about just who wants it more,” she said.