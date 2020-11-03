GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Hornets aim for improvement

HENRYVILLE — Henryville head coach Tuesday Guernsey hopes that passing isn’t just a passing fancy for her team this season.
“For this year much of our focus is going to become more efficient with our passing,” the second-year bench boss said. “Many of our problems that we faced last year were simply from turnovers from poor passing.”
The Hornets went 8-14 — a one-win improvement over 2018-19 — last season, which ended with a 52-28 loss to eventual champion Eastern in the Class 2A Providence Sectional semifinals.
Henryville graduated Allison Horn (10.2 points per game) from that team, which won three of its first four games last season and also three of four near midseason.
The Hornets, though, do return their four other starters.
Returning to lead the way is 5-foot-4 senior guard Riley Nunn (12.1 ppg). Also back are 5-3 senior guard Esmeralda Ruiz, 5-6 senior wing Anna Knecht and 5-10 junior forward Kaitlyn D’Angelo for Henryville, which averaged only 38.5 points per game last season.
“Another goal for us this year is that we want the team to be stronger and faster and have better endurance,” said Guernsey, whose team opens its season tonight at Southwestern. “Other issues we faced last year were caused because we were weak and could not make it through the entire game with the intensity we had at the beginning of the game. If we can become better passers and more conditioned, this will help us in all other aspects of our game.”
In addition to Nunn, Ruiz and Knecht, the roster includes three other seniors — 5-3 guard Avery King, 5-4 wing Alli Thompson and 5-1 guard Dilyn Roberts.
Five-eleven frontliner Haley Terry and 5-7 forward Mary Crick join D’Angelo as the other juniors on the team.
A couple of freshmen who could contribute are 5-3 guard Hillary White and 5-5 guard Alexis Marion.
“We are also really excited because we have a very strong freshman class, some who will see varsity time, that is going to push our other players to be able to apply pressure in practice to help everyone achieve their performance goals,” Guernsey said.