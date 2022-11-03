HENRYVILLE — In spite of an inexperienced roster, Henryville made a two-win improvement from 2020-21 to last season.
The still relatively young Hornets hope to carry over the momentum from that 9-14 campaign this time around.
"We are very young and still learning what roles each individual will fill, but they are all willing to work hard to compete with anyone we play this season," said fourth-year Henryville head coach Tuesday Guernsey, whose team will open its 2022-23 campaign tonight at Southwestern.
Four starters return for the Hornets, who played some of their best basketball last season when they went 6-2 over an eight-game stretch between Dec. 18 and Jan. 18.
That quartet is comprised of 5-foot-4 junior guard Hillary White (8.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg), 5-8 sophomore forward Mylee Marcum (7.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg), 5-5 junior guard Alexis Marion (3.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg) and 5-7 sophomore forward Chloe Harter (1.2 ppg, 2 rpg). Each will be counted on to score more this season for Henryville, which only averaged 28 points per game in 2021-22.
Set to join the starting five is 5-6 sophomore forward Allie McAfee.
"(She) will be a presence in the paint with her strong rebounding and hopefully will be a solid offensive and defensive contributor," Guernsey said.
Two others returning from last season's squad are 5-7 junior forward Kenzie Jackson and 5-3 sophomore guard Winnie Smith.
Three key newcomers are 4-10 junior guard Peyton Steward, 5-6 sophomore forward Ella Lewellen and 5-3 freshman guard Gracie Best.
"Best will see lots of varsity time," Guernsey said. "She will contribute with a solid shooting presence and she is very vocal and contributes leadership skills (too)."
If all goes well, the Hornets hope to make a run at their first winning season since 2016-17.
