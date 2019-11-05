HENRYVILLE — Henryville's streak of 12 consecutive double-digit win campaigns came to an end last season.
New coach Tuesday Guernsey hopes to help the Hornets start a new run this season.
She takes over a team that went 7-18, and finished in a tie for third-place in the Southern Athletic Conference, in 2018-19.
“A goal of ours is to win conference, of course,” said Guernsey, whose Hornets beat Rock Creek 49-6 in their season-opener Tuesday night. “My goal is to just try and compete.”
Guernsey, 34, is a 2003 Silver Creek graduate who played basketball, volleyball and softball for the Dragons. She was a middle school coach at Eastern and assisted Musketeers head coach Mike McBride before having three daughters within a span of 3 1/2 years.
Guernsey, who has coached at the middle-school level the past two years, inherits a squad that lost 11 of its first 12 games last season but won five of its final eight regular-season contests.
Henryville graduated two key contributors — Kenzie Rappe (2.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg) and Eden Ryan (2 ppg, 2.3 rpg) — from that team, but returns several players with varsity experience.
Leading the way will be 5-foot-5 senior guard Allison Horn (14 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 steals per game last season) and 5-4 junior guard Riley Nunn (9.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.5 apg, 3.6 spg).
“We’re looking for good leadership out of both of them,” Guernsey said.
Other returnees include 5-9 sophomore forward Kaitlyn D'Angelo (3.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg), 5-5 junior guard Avery King (2.6 ppg), 5-5 junior guard Esmeralda Ruiz (2.5 ppg), 5-4 junior wing Alli Thompson (1.4 ppg) and 5-7 senior forward Callie DeVore.
Guernsey said D'Angelo and Ruiz have "improved significantly."
The Hornets, who host Southwestern on Friday night, open SAC play Nov. 22 against New Washington.
“We have a pretty tough schedule in some points throughout the season. We’ve got to make it through those points,” Guernsey said.
Henryville has averaged 13 wins over the past 10 seasons, however, Guernsey isn't putting a numerical expectation on her team.
"My emphasis is on being competitive, giving it all you've got and not leaving any gas in the tank," she said.
