HENRYVILLE — Youth will be served in Henryville this season.
That’s because the Hornets graduated six seniors, four of whom started, from last season’s squad, which went 7-13.
While Henryville returns four holdovers from that team, the Hornets will also have an influx of youth on this season’s roster.
“We are very young, but determined,” said third-year Henryville head coach Tuesday Guernsey, whose 10-player roster features two seniors, four sophomores and four freshmen. “These girls are not afraid to work hard and I am hoping that carries over for them to be aggressive on the court.”
Back to lead the Hornets is 5-foot-10 senior forward Kaitlyn D’Angelo, the team’s lone returning starter. She averaged 4.6 points and 5.5 rebounds a game as a junior.
Mary Crick, a 5-7 senior forward, is also back.
“(She) will have a big role coming in, having to fill many different positions both on offense and defense,” Guernsey said.
Other returnees include 5-4 sophomore guard Hillary White, who saw some time at point guard late last season, and 5-5 sophomore wing Alexis Marion.
Among the six newcomers are four freshmen and two more sophomores.
Bria Tieken, a 5-3 forward, and 5-7 forward Kenzie Jackson are the other sophs.
The freshman class is comprised of 5-3 guard Winnie Smith, 5-7 forward Chloe Harter, 5-8 forward Mylee Marcum and 5-6 forward Allie McAfee.
Harter and Marcum will likely be in the starting lineup tonight, when Henryville hosts Southwestern.
“Both of these girls show promise of playing large roles on offense and defense,” Guernsey said.
After tonight’s season-opener, the Hornets will participate in Morristown’s Kopper Kettle Classic on Saturday before hosting Rock Creek on Tuesday. Their first Southern Athletic Conference contest will be Nov. 19 against New Washington.
“We have a very tough schedule against some well-seasoned teams and our goal is to be competitive, even when we are the underdogs,” Guernsey said. “As a team, we want to have a positive attitude and approach to the season. Our goal this season is to win half of our games.”
