GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Lions look to build off last season

SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek is coming off its most successful season in almost 20 years.
Head coach Sara Nord hopes to build off of that in her third year on the job.
The Lions made a seven-win improvement from Nord’s first season to her second, going 9-9 in 2021-22. That was also Creek’s first non-losing season since 2004-05.
With three starters returning, along with the addition of a talented freshman class, the Lions look for their first winning campaign since that ‘04-05 squad went 14-8.
“We’re very young and inexperienced, but we’ve got a lot of good pieces,” Nord said. “I’ve got some good freshmen. My freshmen (last season), who are now sophomores this year, are back (too). They kind of know the system of what we’re trying to do and the things we’re trying to get done.”
The returning starters are 5-foot-5 sophomore guard Rylan Byars, 5-6 sophomore guard Nevaeh McWilliams and 5-7 junior guard Chloe Carter.
Also back from last season are 5-10 junior forward-center Jayli Smith, 5-6 junior forward Sierra Alcorta, 5-11 junior forward Santana Dozal and 5-1 sophomore guard Ryleigh Newton. Smith, also a standout on the volleyball team, provides interior toughness and rebounding for the Lions.
“I think Jayli in the middle has been a force for us (so far), especially rebounding and playing hard,” Nord said.
The rest of the roster is comprised of seven newcomers. Among those are 5-6 senior wing Justin Miller, 5-9 sophomore frontliner Emily Schrek and 5-5 sophomore wing Gracie Thompson, along with four freshmen — 5-5 guard Maddie Clark, 5-9 forward Aleeyah Brown, 5-5 guard Kelis Dansby and 5-7 wing Aubrey Messer.
“I have a lot of good athletes,” Nord said. “It’s the first-time ever, I think, Rock Creek has had a JV team. So I’ve got the bodies, it’s just piecing it all together one game at a time.”
The Lions have started this season with wins in four of their first five games, including a 52-50 win over Springs Valley on Saturday.
“It’s a fun group, but it’s a tough group because we are so inexperienced,” Nord said following the victory over the Blackhawks. “For example in a game like this you’re up seven (points) with 13 seconds left, usually the game’s over, but we’re going to make it a game just because of our inexperience and our youth. As long as we learn from it and get better, it’s still a win and we’re going to take it.”
The remainder of Rock Creek’s schedule is against Class A and 2A foes.
“We’re going for a double-digit winning season, that’s my expectations, and then hopefully make a run in the sectional,” Nord said.
Of course that sectional (Class A No. 61), which includes No. 1 Lanesville and improved Borden, won’t be easy sledding. Still, Nord knows her young team’s best is yet to come.
“I try to tell them what they did right before I tell them what they did wrong, however, sometimes it doesn’t work like that during the game,” she said. “So once they understand what I’m wanting and trying to get them to do, that’s when we’re going to compete with the Lanesvilles and the Bordens.”