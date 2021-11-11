GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Lions look to improve

SELLERSBURG — Sara Nord’s first season at Rock Creek started off well.
The Lions beat Cannelton 40-31 in their first game under the former Jeffersonville and University of Louisville standout.
However it was pretty much all downhill from there, save a 44-33 win over Christian Academy in mid-December. Creek was hit hard last season by COVID and quarantines and managed only 11 games in its 2-9 campaign.
“Sometimes we only had four kids in practice,” Nord, the second-year head coach, said. “Now it looks like I have 30.”
The Lions actually have 10 players on their varsity roster, which is an improvement over 2020-21. Five of those are holdovers and the other five are newcomers.
Foremost among the former is 5-foot-5 sophomore guard Chloe Carter, who averaged 12 points per game as a freshman.
The other returnees are 5-7 senior forward Tiffany Miller, 5-8 senior forward Maggie Wimsatt, 5-9 sophomore frontliner Santana Dozal and 5-5 sophomore forward Sierra Alcorta.
The new faces include two sophomores, 5-10 forward Jayli Smith and 5-9 frontliner Kennedy Payton, and three freshmen — 5-0 guard Ryleigh Newton, 5-3 guard Rylan Byars and 5-6 guard Neveah McWilliams.
“We definitely have some building blocks,” Nord said.
Neither Smith, a volleyball standout, nor Payton played as freshmen. Both have been welcome additions, according to Nord.
“Jayli, I think once she realizes how good she can be, she can be a force,” Nord said. “Payton, she’s a raw talent. She doesn’t know how good she can be either. She’s big and strong, she’s probably the strongest girl on the team.”
Among the frosh, Byars, Newton and McWilliams, are likely to see the most time.
“They’re young, inexperienced basketball players,” Nord said. “But they’ll run, they will work and they play hard.”
The Lions lost their season-opener 41-40 at Henryville on Tuesday night.
“It was the first time in 12 games in my coaching career that they were actually mad that they lost,” Nord said. “And that felt so good.”
Nord hopes to build off that as the season continues.
“I just want us to gain experience from each game. And whether we win, or lose, to just compete,” she said.