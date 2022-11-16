GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Mustangs aim to build off last season

NEW WASHINGTON — Last season New Washington won six more games than it did in 2020-21.
The Mustangs look to build off that 14-10 campaign this season.
New Wash returns a trio of starters from that squad, plus two others with starting experience, so the cupboard definitely isn’t bare for eighth-year head coach Kirsti Holloway.
“Two years ago we only had one senior and she was out with an ACL injury, so a lot of our juniors and seniors are experienced at this point because they had to play when they were sophomores and freshmen,” Holloway said.
Back to lead the way is one of those players, 5-foot-7 junior guard Kaidin James.
“Kaidin is one that we count on for a lot of things,” Holloway said. “She’s a junior now, so we count on her to be mentally-tough. We need her to be disciplined on both ends of the court in her decision-making. You couldn’t ask for a harder worker than what she is. I never question that she’s going to give physical effort every single night. It’s great to have kids like that, that you know they’re going to give you physically 100 percent of what they have, and she’s done that since she was a freshman. I expect that out of her, night-in and night-out.”
James averaged 13.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 steals a game last season.
“We need her to be consistent rebounding for us,” Holloway said. “We need her to be consistently smart defensively. We need her to be consistently smart offensively too, because she does draw a lot of attention and that’s what happens when you show that you have the ability to score in many ways, you’re going to draw a lot of attention. I think it’s a thing where she has to learn when to distribute and when to take it for herself. Understanding that sometimes you have to score so that your team can get points on that board. It’s not selfish, it’s just the role that you’re in. Sometimes when you draw the attention of that help defender you’ve got to have your head up and be willing to see where that is and that person’s got to be ready to make the play. It works both ways. She can create so much for us offensively and defensively.”
The other returning starters are 5-6 senior guard Macy Fields, who averaged 5.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.6 steals a game in 2021-22, and 5-8 junior wing Sami Mattingly, who averaged 4.8 points a game as a sophomore.
Two others with starting experience include 5-8 senior forward Haylie Spear (5.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg in 2021-22) and 5-7 senior guard Olivia Lawrence. Spear suffered a finger injury last week that kept her out of Saturday night’s win at Christian Academy.
The Mustangs have one other senior (5-2 guard McKenna Donaway) and one other junior (5-8 forward Kaylee Lawrence).
“Kaylee Lawrence, she brings a lot of length to us,” Holloway said. “It’s just a matter of her getting implemented within the offense and understanding what her role is within the offensive aspect of things.”
The roster is rounded out by three sophomores — 5-4 guard Olivia Bower, 5-7 wing Kristyn Greenwell and 5-6 forward Emily Bottorff — and 5-4 freshman guard Taylor Edwards.
“(Bower) brings toughness for us defensively,” Holloway said. “She’s scrappy. She’s a coachable kid who can shoot it a little bit and can put it on the floor. So it’s nice to have that addition to the team. But again she’s learning our offensive system and things, so that takes times.”
The Mustangs have their sights set on a second straight winning season.
“It’s just a matter of getting our team to mesh at the right time,” Holloway said. “We’re working towards that. When the tournament rolls around in a couple of months hopefully we’ll be where we can be.”
Speaking of the state tournament, New Wash moves into Class A Sectional 62 that includes Crothersville, Medora, Rising Sun, Shawe Memorial and Trinity Lutheran.
“Obviously Trinity Lutheran’s got a great player in Bailey Tabeling, so we know that we’re going to have to make some decisions on how we want to defend her and how we want to defend them as a whole,” said Holloway, whose team will visit the Cougars on Dec. 22. “We look forward to playing that game in December and getting another look at them.”
If all goes well, the Mustangs could challenge for their first sectional title since 2013.
“We’ve talked about setting high expectations for ourselves, but it goes back to the preparation thing,” said Holloway, whose team lost to Lanesville in the sectional final in the previous three postseasons. “We can’t just talk it, we’ve got to walk it. If you set high goals for yourself as an individual, if you set high goals for yourself as a team, you’ve got to be willing, day-in and day-out, to put into practice the things that need to be done to achieve that. I think this team could have a lot of success between the lines, but we’ve got to execute, we’ve got to be smart about how we do it and we’ve got to stay healthy. There’s a lot of variables there. (Plus) we’ve got to get our underclassmen more experience so that they’re prepared for that mentally and physically too.”