NEW WASHINGTON — New Washington had its streak of four straight seasons with double-digit victories snapped in 2020-21.
The Mustangs look to get back to double figures this season, and there’s good reason to believe that they will.
New Washington returns all five starters from the team that went 8-12 last season, which ended with a 72-30 loss to Lanesville in the Class A New Washington Sectional final in early February. It was the Mustangs’ second straight sectional-final loss to the Eagles and the third season in a row they were eliminated from the postseason by Lanesville.
Back to lead the way for New Wash are 5-foot-6 senior guards Grace Ellison (7.6 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game in 2020-21) and Emma DeCamp (3.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg), both of whom started last season.
The other returning starters include two juniors — 5-6 guard Macy Fields (6.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg) and 5-8 forward Haylie Spear (3.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg); and 5-8 sophomore guard Kaidin James (13.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.1 assists per game), who is coming off an impressive freshman season.
Also returning are 5-9 senior forward Megan Snelling, 5-8 junior forward Jordan Standiford, 5-5 junior guard Olivia Lawrence and 5-6 sophomore guard Sami Mattingly (7.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg), who also had a fine frosh campaign.
The roster is rounded out by senior forward Isabella Balderas, junior guard McKenna Donaway and freshman guard Kristyn Greenwell.
“I hope that my team can look back and say we were unified in every opportunity, poised under pressure and battled every possession,” said New Washington coach Kirsti Holloway, who is entering her seventh season as bench boss.
The Mustangs start their season at Corydon Central tonight.
.
NEW WASHINGTON2021-22 PREVIEW
• Head coach: Kirsti Holloway (55-83 in seventh year).
• 2020-21 in review: 8-12 (lost 72-30 to Lanesville in the Class A New Washington Sectional final). After losing five seniors to graduation, the Mustangs started slowly last season, dropping their first three games. They bounced back, though, to win four of their next six. New Wash then started 2021 by losing five of its first six games before winning three of its next four, including a 47-45 triumph over Borden in the sectional semifinals. Lanesville then ended the Mustangs’ season for the third straight year.
• Key departure: Adrian Miles.
• Returning starters: Emma DeCamp, Grace Ellison, Macy Fields, Haylie Spear, Kaidin James.
• Other returning players: Olivia Lawrence, Megan Snelling, Sami Mattingly, Jordan Standiford.
• Key newcomers: Kristyn Greenwell, McKenna Donaway, Isabella Balderas.
• Season outlook: After losing only one player to graduation, the Mustangs should be much-improved in 2021-22.
.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time
Tonight at Corydon Central, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday at South Dearborn Tournament, TBA
Nov. 9 at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 13 Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 16 Austin, 7:30 p.m.
* Nov. 19 at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 23 Charlestown, 6 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Milan, 1:30 p.m.
* Nov. 30 at Borden, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 2 Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 7 at Madison, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 9 Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 16 at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
* Dec. 18 Lanesville, 1:30 p.m.
Dec. 30 at Hauser, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 8 at Clarksville, 6 p.m.
Jan. 11 Providence, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 15 at Switzerland County, 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 18 Shawe Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
* Jan. 22 South Central, 7:30 p.m.
* Jan. 25 at Crothersville, 6:30 p.m.
* — Southern Athletic Conference game
2020-21 RESULTS
Nov. 5 at Silver Creek, L 80-41
Nov. 10 Scottsburg, L 67-49
Nov. 13 at Orleans, L 77-48
Nov. 14 at CAI, W 74-17
Nov. 17 at Austin, L 60-57
Nov. 20 Henryville, W 66-29
Nov. 28 Milan, W 87-39
Dec. 1 Charlestown, L 51-36
Dec. 3 at Rock Creek, W 63-31
Jan. 2 Trinity Lutheran, L 58-43
Jan. 5 Floyd Central, L 48-22
Jan. 7 Borden, W 35-25
Jan. 12 at Providence, L 40-36
Jan. 14 Eastern, L 50-23
Jan. 16 Switzerland County, L 49-41 OT
Jan. 18 Crothersville, W 71-64
Jan. 21 at Lanesville, L 53-26
Jan. 23 at South Central, W 66-29
Feb. 5 Borden, W 47-45-x
Feb. 6 Lanesville, L 72-30-x
x—sectional
.
2021-22 ROSTER
No. Name Pos. Grade
10-Macy Fields G Jr.
11-Kaidin James G So.
15-Grace Ellison G Sr.
20-Emma DeCamp G Sr.
22-Kristyn Greenwell G Fr.
24-Olivia Lawrence G Jr.
30-Megan Snelling F Sr.
32-McKenna Donaway G Jr.
33-Sami Mattingly G So.
34-Haylie Spear G/F Jr.
40-Isabella Balderas F Sr.
44-Jordan Standiford F Jr.
.
LAST 15 YEARS
Coach: Kirsti Holloway
2020-21 — 8-12
2019-20 — 13-12
2018-19 — 12-12
2017-18 — 11-12
2016-17 — 10-13
2015-16 — 1-22
Coach: Terry White
2014-15 — 6-18
2013-14 — 12-9
2012-13 — 20-3 (SAC champions, sectional champions)
2011-12 — 13-9
2010-11 — 13-10
2009-10 — 12-10
2008-09 — 17-5
2007-08 — 15-6
2006-07 — 18-9
.
POSTSEASON HISTORY
• Sectional championships (6): 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2007, 2013.
• Regional championships (4): 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001.
• Semistate championships (1): 1999.
• State championships (0): None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.