CLARKSVILLE — Providence had its streak of four straight sectional-final appearances ended last season.
With four returning starters, the Pioneers look to get back to the title tilt. But they don't want to stop there, they want to take home their third championship.
“That’s what we’ve got our sights set on this year,” senior guard Kaylee Kaiser said. “We’ve got a lot more numbers this year and we return most, except one, of our varsity roster from last year, so we’ve got a lot of expectations to come in strong and build off of what we had going from last year.”
Providence went 10-14 last season — the program’s first losing campaign since 2011-12 — which ended with a 27-24 loss to eventual champion Eastern in the first round of the sectional. The Pioneers started slowly, losing four of their first five and eight of their first 12, but picked up momentum as the season progressed.
“More than wins and loses, or hanging banners, our expectation here is all about our culture and the program,” said Providence coach Brad Burden, whose team won back-to-back sectional and regional titles in 2015-16. “We’ve kind of let some things, that outsiders would never really notice, slip the last couple years … we weren’t living up to our standards. So now we’ve really, as a whole program — from the coaches, the seniors, all the way down to the freshmen — we have really made a recommitment to what those standards should be.”
Senior Natalie Boesing set quite a standard in her breakout junior season. The 6-foot forward averaged 21 points, nine rebounds and 3.2 steals per game last season on her way to earning high honorable mention All-State honors from the Associated Press and being one of 15 underclassmen selected to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Small School All-State team.
The other returning starters are 5-10 senior center Brigid Welch (7.5 ppg, 8.3 rpg), Kaiser (5.6 ppg, 2.8 apg, 2.6 rpg) and 5-3 sophomore guard Brooklyn Nolot while 6-1 senior forward Maggie Purichia (2.3 ppg, 4 rpg), the team’s top reserve from last season, is also back.
"Any time you've got those kids on the floor, you've got to like your chances," said Burden, whose team lost starting guard Amanda Upton to transfer in the offseason. "Kayle Kaiser had a great summer and Maggie Purichia, we’re really finding an offensive role for her now."
Burden will also look for contributions from junior guard Lauren Castleberry and a pair of freshmen first cousins — 5-7 guard Lillie Weber and 5-3 guard Kate Weber.
“I feel really good about our top five or six, then we’ve got a couple freshmen that are going to provide some depth for us,” Burden said.
That should help bolster the Pioneers for the sectional, which they will host.
“As far as our sectional goes, Eastern’s probably still the favorite, but we host it, we have an all-state caliber player, so we feel like we’ll have a chance in it,” Burden said. “But, like always, it’s just about getting better every day.”
“It’s going to take coming in every day and putting our all into every drill and every shot,” Kaiser added. “ We’ve got to keep building every day.”
The Pioneers open the season tonight at Class A No. 8 Lanesville.
“We’ve been a little bit behind because of fall sports getting done, every one of our kids plays multiple sports, then we had a sickness bug hit. Hopefully we’re getting all that out of our system,” Burden said last week. “But we believe that if we just trust the process and keep getting better every day then we’ll be one of the teams, come the end of January, first of February, that will be tough to beat in the area.”
