GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Pirates have high hopes

CHARLESTOWN — Expectations are sky high at Charlestown entering the 2022-23 season.
The Pirates return all but one player from last season’s squad that posted 17 wins, their most since 2015. The extra hype around a team can often result in players feeling added pressure to win, but Charlestown is welcoming the spotlight.
“I don’t feel like the high expectations are pressure, it just makes us practice harder,” 5-foot-9 senior wing Laney Hawkins said. “We want to show we are one of the top teams in the area. We always take the court expecting to play well and be in a position to win, so we don’t feel any added pressure this season.”
Head coach Scott Matthews downplayed any extra pressure on his team to equal, or eclipse, last season’s win total.
“We just try to get better every day,” said Matthews, who is beginning his seventh season at the helm of the program. “All we’re trying to do is get our kids to play the best they can. We want them to communicate on the court, share the ball and play together. I just want us to play to our full ability and let the wins and losses take care of themselves.”
A familiar face that Pirates fans won’t see on the court this season is their lone loss to graduation, Demaria King. The current University of Louisville freshman, and member of the school’s track & field team, led Charlestown in rebounds (11 per game) while also putting up eight points per contest last season.
“No one player is going to replace what Demaria did for us,” Matthews said. “I can’t say enough for what Demaria did for us. What we have to do is have all five girls on the court to communicate and rebound better. If each player can add one or two rebounds per game from what they did last season, then we can begin to make up for what Demaria did for us on the boards. But she did so much more for us than just rebound.”
Six-foot junior forward Kennedy Coleman averaged 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds a game last season. She knows it will take a group effort on the backboards this season.
“I think our chemistry is better than most teams,” she said. “We have all played a lot of basketball together and I know that’s going to help us this season. We’re all going to do whatever it takes to win.”
Also back is last season’s starting backcourt of senior shooting guard Tatum McFarland and junior point guard Maddie Nipper.
The 5-8 McFarland topped the team with 11.8 points per game last season. The Olivet Nazarene-commit believes a skill that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet will make the biggest difference for the Pirates this time around.
“What we need to work on to really be a great team is our communication at both ends of the floor,” McFarland said. “I think our offense and defense are solid, but we can go from good to great if we communicate better.”
Nipper stuffed the stat sheet last season, averaging 10.2 points and 3.2 rebounds a game while also topping the team in assists (4.3 per contest) and steals (2.6). However, like her backcourt mate, Nipper noted a basketball skill that’s hard to calculate that should help her team this season.
“We have a good basketball IQ and really understand the game,” she said. “I think we’re well-prepared for anything that comes our way. The coaches do a good job preparing us for each game.”
Charlestown relied on its defense last season, when it yielded just 37.8 points per game and held five foes under 30 points. That should continue to be the case this season.
“We’re a very fast-paced team and I think we can really thrive off of our defense,” said Hawkins, who averaged 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, two assists and two steals per game last season. “We work on our defense all the time. Our defense helps our offense and we like to go, go, go.”
Charlestown, which opens its season Saturday in a tournament at Jennings County, has beefed up its already tough schedule for 2022-23. Matthews hopes the added competition will prepare his team for a state tournament run.
“I think we play all the Hoosier Hills (Conference) schools except for Columbus East,” he said. “We did that because our conference and sectional is so good. We have to play as many quality teams as we can, so we’re in a good position to be able to compete in the sectional, and maybe beyond.”
While Pirate fans will see many of the same faces from last season, there are some new players who Matthews sees helping this squad.
“Our biggest strength is obviously our experience, returning four starters,” he said. “Junior Lienna Blackstone played a lot off the bench for us last year and I think she’ll step in and do a great job for us. Natalie Gagnon is a freshman that will help us. Junior Payton Dickerson is a transfer that should be able to help us some also.”
Matthews was pleased with his team’s work over the summer and in preseason as well. He knows he has an experienced team that works hard on the court and in the weight room.
“I think this team is in good shape, as far as strength, because they are all in our advanced weightlifting class here at Charlestown. That’s just a part of our program and something we’ve always done here,” he said. “Our girls play a lot of basketball throughout the year. Our overall conditioning should be a strength for us this year.”
Matthews likes what he has at both ends of the floor and added that ball-handling should be another strong point for his team. The Pirates, however, must find a way to make up for the loss of King.
“Obviously our biggest concern is going to be on the boards,” Matthews said. “Demaria was kind of a one-man rebounding show for us. Everyone is going to have to stick their noses in there, in terms of the dirty work, and dig out some boards and go after the loose balls. If we can do that, we have a chance to have a pretty good season.”