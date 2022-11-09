GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Red Devils are ready to run

JEFFERSONVILLE — A champion from Jeffersonville’s past meets its present this season.
Cory Norman, a starter on the Red Devils’ 1993 boys’ state championship team, begins his first year at the helm of the girls’ program.
“It definitely brings back a lot of good memories and emotions being in (Johnson) Arena everyday,” the first-year head coach said with a smile. “I really don’t talk to them about anybody in that (state title team) picture. I don’t mix up eras because they don’t know anyone in that picture, and their parents probably don’t either. I just focus on what my job is and that is getting them to be as good as I believe they can be and getting them to believe that.”
Norman’s teams from his playing days in the early 1990s were known as the Runnin’ Red Devils. He plans to implement that same fast-paced style as a coach.
“Fans are going to see us get up and down the court, and we hope to keep it simple,” said Norman, a former boys’ assistant at Jeff. “I hope we can apply pressure defensively to opponents and make them adjust to us. I think we can be good defensively because we are quick, but it’s all a process. We’re teaching them a lot of new stuff they didn’t do last season, but the girls have been adjusting pretty good.”
Jeff returns the bulk of last season’s squad that finished with a 10-8 record.
Back to lead the way are eight seniors — 5-foot-4 guard Sophia Reese (7.8 points per game, 2.2 rebounds a game in 2021-22), 5-10 forward Cadence Singleton (8 ppg, 7.7 rpg), 5-10 wing Myah Johnson (2.2 rpg), 5-3 guard Brooklyn Carter (4.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.1 apg), 5-5 guard Maranda Mason (3.2 ppg), 5-8 forward Averielle Baker (3.2 rpg) and 5-6 forwards Allenae Booth and Emma Eaton.
“Sophia Reese is a good leader for us,” Norman said. “(And) Myah Johnson will definitely be a big contributor.”
The seniors should be aided by four juniors — 5-9 wing Elle Marble (9 ppg, 4.2 rpg), 5-7 wing La’Kyra Johnson (6.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg), 5-5 junior guard LaQaya Gold and 6-0 forward Skylar Thompson.
Marble is the team’s top-returning scorer.
“We expect a lot of things out of her,” Norman said.
Norman is also looking for big contributions from La’Kyra Johnson.
“She’s strong with the ball and a good rebounder,” he said.
The roster also includes two sophomores — 5-3 guard Amiya Calloway and 5-5 guard Makenzie Mason — and 5-10 freshman forward Kiya Boatwright.
“She’s pretty aggressive and isn’t afraid to get in there and bang a little bit,” Norman said of the frosh.
The Red Devils’ defense was solid last season, yielding just 43.7 points a game. Myah Johnson thinks the team’s D will once again set the tone each night.
“I think our defense is going to carry us early on,” she said. “We’re not going to let the other teams do what they want to do. We’re going to force them to do what we want to do and we’re going to play our style.”
Mason, meanwhile, spoke with a lot of enthusiasm when talking about Norman’s up-tempo style of play.
“We’re all excited to play faster and I think we’re a lot faster than we were last year,” she said. “I think that might surprise some teams, and then especially how we plan to get up into people on defense (too). It’s a lot harder to play slow and sometimes you don’t think as well when you play slower. Playing a fast pace will let us be more athletic on the court.”
Norman was hired in the middle of June and therefore got a late start with his team. However that didn’t slow down the squad’s preparation for the season.
“July is all AAU ball, so a lot of our girls did that and then we got to work in August,” he said. “We’ve done some new things with the players for this season and brought in a strength-and-conditioning coordinator and he really got after them. I think the girls are stronger than last year and in good shape overall.”
The new faster-paced style will most likely require the Red Devils to go deep into their bench this season. That, though, could depend more on how each game plays out rather than a set rotation.
“If I have it my way we’ll be eight or 10 deep, but we’ll see who shows up each night to play,” said Norman, whose team will host Jasper tonight after losing 73-70 at Castle in its season-opener this past Saturday. “We really want to focus on us, on what we’re doing and not so much the other team. We want to impose our will on the other team and dictate the tempo.”
While Jeff’s athleticism and defense should be strong points to start the season, Johnson quickly identified an area of needed improvement.
“Our communication needs to get better,” she said. “We have seven seniors who have been playing together since third grade so we are mighty close. I think we have good chemistry and that should help us every night.”
The Red Devils averaged only 44.7 points per game last season, their lowest output in over 20 years. Marble thinks a combination of factors will help that number increase this season.
“When you play at the tempo we want to play at, a basic aggressiveness comes with that and I think that will show at both ends of the court,” she said. “We’ve been preparing in the weight room to be able to play stronger and faster in every game. I think our defense will help our offense get some easy buckets.”
Jeff traditionally plays one of the toughest schedules around and this season’s slate is no different. The Red Devils will face an array of mostly Class 4A teams in addition to their Hoosier Hills Conference foes, which includes preseason Top 20 squads Bedford North Lawrence and Columbus East.
Marble said the team embraces playing a quality opponent each and every night.
“We all want to continue the Jeff tradition,” she said. “Our goals are higher and that makes our standards higher. It’s a privilege to have that kind of pressure on you and we thrive on that. Our schedule is even tougher this year and we are looking forward to every challenge.”
According to Norman, who said he and his staff have already seen growth from every player, the goals for this season are simple.
“As we coaches push them, then they begin to do things they didn’t know they could do,” he said. “With the whole new process the whole team is starting to turn the corner to head toward our goals. Our first one is to go undefeated in the conference. Then we want to win the sectional and we all know that Bedford is the team to beat.”