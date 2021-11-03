GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Red Devils hoping to stay healthy in 2021-22

JEFFERSONVILLE — The theme for Jeffersonville this year is one you may have heard throughout the country over the last 18 months: stay healthy.
The Red Devils were devastated by injuries last season, their first under veteran head coach Missy Voyles, which played a large part in the program’s first losing season (6-12) since 2012-13.
“We had three potential starters get injured before we ever played a game,” Voyles said. “We lost Kiela Phillips, Alexis Gibson, Cadence Singleton and Lily Fondrisi at different points and then Brooklyn Carter broke her wrist near the end of the season. I expected Gibson to be our leading scorer and the others to all play varsity minutes. For this year, Gibson graduated and Kiela elected not to come back and play after her injury, but everyone else is back and healthy.”
Last year’s COVID-19 restrictions wreaked havoc with every team’s preseason, but it especially hurt Voyles, who was introducing a new system at Jeff. Things have been much more normal this year, and the Red Devils’ head coach perked up when talking about the time she’s gotten to spend with her team.
“We’re so much more comfortable with things right now,” Voyles said. “Last year, I think we only got five practices in July and the kids were just getting used to how I want things done. Now, the kids know the drills and they know the out-of-bounds plays. Things are going well.”
Singleton (7.6 points, 6.4 rebounds per game last season), a 6-foot junior forward, echoed her coach’s sentiment.
“This year we are just looking forward to playing the games, instead of having to think ‘Is this game going to get canceled at the last minute?’ all the time,” Singleton said. “We’re just excited to get out there and play hard and have fun.”
Jeff struggled offensively last season, averaging 46.3 points per game and being held under 40 nine times. Voyles hopes her team can push the pace at both ends of the court this season to increase their offensive output.
“We kept it simple this summer by playing all man defense and a lot of five-out stuff on offense, to just work on passing, keeping the ball moving, cutting and just seeing what we’re capable of,” she said. “ We’ve been working on more of an aggressive offensive game, not so many set plays. We want to have an attacking offense this season. We should be able to pressure our opponents this year, and hopefully that will lead to some easy buckets. The team has been doing really well with that so far in practice.”
Junior guard Sophia Reese (5.6 ppg, 1.6 assists per game) will be a key to how fast Jeff can play this year.
“We all have the athleticism, speed and talent to make things happen,” she said. “I think we have a better understanding of what we’re good at and what we need to be doing on offense. Defensively we have a couple of girls that if you tell them to get on somebody, that opponent is not going to see the ball.”
After winning their opener last season, the Red Devils lost their next seven games. Jeff bounced back in the second half of the season, though, going 5-4 with wins over rivals New Albany and Floyd Central. Then, the Devils played almost even with eventual champion Bedford North Lawrence through three quarters in the sectional semifinals.
Voyles hopes the players remember the way last season ended and not how it began.
“I think last year, with everything that was going on — the injuries and COVID and so many young kids, and then you add our ridiculously hard schedule — all things considered the team was okay with the fact that we ended the year better than we started it,” said Voyles, who only had two losing campaigns in her 15 years at North Harrison. “I don’t know if we ever got into good shape last season. This year, the team has worked hard in the weight room and is in better shape right now than they were at any point last season. That alone will help our offensive production and stopping people on the defensive end.”
With her team healthy, and after a full summer of games, practices, and workouts, Voyles expects big things from this season’s squad.
In addition to Singleton and Reese, some other key returnees are 5-8 senior guard Nevaeh Bates (4.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg), junior guards Maranda Mason (3.8 ppg) and Carter (2.7 ppg), as well as sophomore guard Elle Marble (4 ppg, 3.3 rpg).
“For starters, Cadence is in great shape. She has come back from her knee injury extremely well and we expect a lot from her,” Voyles said. “Our guards are much stronger. Nevaeh Bates is just a brutal defensive player and takes the ball aggressively to the rim. (Sophomore) La’Kyra Johnson is extremely quick. I’m not sure yet exactly how we’re going to use her, but I don’t know if I’ve ever coached a quicker kid. Sophia Reese and Brooklyn Carter had good offseasons. Elle Marble got flung around the court last year as a freshman, but she’s much stronger this year and is looking good. I think every kid we put on the floor is capable of putting up 10 points a night. I don’t think we have that one go-to player that’s going to score 20 per game. We’re going to have more of a score-by-committee (approach) this year. We might have five or six kids score eight points in a game and the next thing you know we’re over 50 points and winning a game.”
Bates, one of three Jeff seniors, thinks the team’s speed and offense will be better this season. However, she was quick to point out a few things of importance that can’t be quantified by metrics.
“We know the injuries and COVID stuff affected our record last year, but I think it really bothered us having a losing season,” Bates said. “But I think we’re seeing now that we have everyone healthy and that we know what we can do. We have great chemistry and we’re confident in what we can do. This year compared to last year is a whole different thing. Our schedule is tough, but at the end of the day it comes down to how we handle things mentally.”
Reese remembered too many times last season that one mistake would lead to another, and another. She thinks the team has learned from that and is primed for a solid season.
“We’re doing a better job on the mental side of things,” Reese said. “Last year, we might shut down on the court and hang our heads. This year, we’re focused on moving on from an error and staying focused on what’s at hand.”
If Jeff can find that happy medium between aggressiveness, while not being careless, the Red Devils could easily flip last year’s record and be competitive by sectional time.
“We’re trying to find that balance of knowing when to attack, which will result in a good shot and not just throwing up the first shot available, which may not be the best option,” Voyles said. “Our guards are young on paper, but they all played a lot last year and gained experience, so our ball-handling and decision-making is better overall.”
Jeff opens its season Friday night, when it hosts Voyles’ old team, North Harrison.