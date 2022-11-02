GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Warriors aim to build off last season

NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy coach Carson Casey hopes to see her squad make continued strides in her fourth year on the job.
Last season the Warriors went 7-16 — a five-win improvement from their 2020-21 campaign.
“We really look to continue to improve as a program,” said Casey, whose team starts its season tonight at Shawe Memorial. “Our foundation has been laid over these past few seasons, and we are ready to take more steps forward.”
Two starters return for CAI, which last posted a winning season in 2008-09.
They are Brooklyn Shields and Leah Stevens. Shields, a 5-foot-5 junior guard, averaged 4.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals a game last season. Stevens, a 5-5 sophomore point guard, led the Warriors in scoring (8.4 points per game) while also averaging 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.6 assists a contest.
Three other returnees from last season are Raegan Hodge, Samantha Cox and Alexus Bryant. Hodge, a 5-7 wing who averaged 4.1 points a game in 2021-22, is the team’s lone senior. Cox is a 5-5 junior center while Bryant, the team’s sixth man last season who averaged 2.4 points and 2.4 rebounds a game, is a 5-7 sophomore guard.
The roster also includes two more sophomores, 5-4 guard Kathrin Wasson and 5-3 guard Miah Williams, as well as five freshmen — 5-3 guard Kylee McDonald, 5-4 guard Macy Jackson, guard Katie Ammons, 5-3 forward Olivia Harambasic and 5-9 forward Addison Jackson. Both of the Jacksons could contribute right away.
“This year we have a great group of girls that love to compete and have good team chemistry,” Casey said. “I look forward to seeing what they can accomplish with that. Each year the end goal is to improve throughout the season and be playing our best basketball when it comes tournament time. That is what we work towards each day.”