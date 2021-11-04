NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy coach Carson Casey hopes to see her squad make continued strides in her third season on the job.
The Warriors went 6-14 in her inaugural campaign (2019-20) before going 2-21 last season. They’ll try to bounce back this fall and winter.
“We are looking to learn and grow each day as a team,” said Casey, whose squad began 2021-22 with a 30-27 overtime loss to Shawe Memorial on Thursday night. “We definitely have some potential as a team, but potential does not mean anything if you don’t do anything with it.”
CAI returns three starters from last season. Topping that trio is 5-6 senior guard Ashlin Owen, who averaged 6.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game in 2020-21.
Annie Rehnberg (3 rpg), a 5-7 senior forward, and 5-5 sophomore guard Brooklyn Shields (4.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg) also started last season.
Four returning reserves from 2020-21 are 5-3 senior guard Nicole Tucker (1.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg), 5-7 junior forward Raegan Hodge (2 rpg), 5-3 junior guard Abby Anderton and 5-6 sophomore Audrey Brieschke (1.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg).
Casey also has five newcomers on the roster.
One of those is 5-9 junior forward Lilly Yates, who played as a freshman at CAI before spending last season elsewhere.
“(She) will contribute a lot for us,” Casey said.
Other new faces include 5-6 senior forward Jordan Sahibi, 5-4 sophomore forward Samantha Cox and a pair of frosh.
“We have two freshmen who should do well for us. They are Leah Stevens and Alexus Bryant,” Casey said of the 5-3 and 5-5 guards.
The Warriors will be back in action Tuesday, when they host Borden.
“These girls work hard each day and are very coachable, so I’m excited to see how we develop throughout the season,” Casey said.
