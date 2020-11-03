NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy made strides in its first season under coach Carson Casey.
The Warriors went 6-14 — a four-win improvement from the previous campaign — last season, which ended with a 57-25 loss to eventual champion Lanesville in the first round of the Class A New Washington Sectional.
CAI will try to build off of that with a roster replete with inexperience.
“We have 11 girls total, but only three of them are returning players from last year,” said Casey, whose team opens its season next Tuesday at Borden. “A majority of our team has either never played basketball, or they have not played in several years, so we have to start with learning the game and fundamentals.”
The Warriors, who averaged only 30.1 points per game last season, lost their top four scorers off that squad, led by Emma Fletcher (6.7 points per game).
The good news is that one starter returns. That is 5-foot-10 senior forward Ella McCoy (2.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.3 spg).
Two others back from last season are 5-6 junior guard Ashlin Owen (2.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg), the team’s top-returning scorer, and 5-3 junior guard Nicole Tucker.
The rest of the roster is made up of newcomers.
Two of those are upperclassmen. They are 5-4 senior guard Savannah Spencer and 5-6 junior forward Annie Rehnberg.
Rounding out the roster are a pair of sophomores — 6-0 center Cori Payne and 5-2 guard Grace Mullins — and a trio of freshmen — 5-4 guard Audrey Brieschke and 5-5 guards Brooklyn Shields and Emily Garber.
“My early expectations honestly always stay the same, though, no matter how much experience our team has,” Casey said. “I expect us to play hard and play tough because both of those things are controlled by the individual choice of the athlete each day rather than the amount of playing experience they have.”
