FLOYDS KNOBS — With senior point guard Kalissa Fosskuhl and sophomore guard Keegan Kaiser, coach Randy Gianfagna enters his second season on the Floyd Central bench with a solid backcourt base.
Fosskuhl enters her fourth year in the starting lineup while Kaiser showed some promise playing significant minutes as a freshman.
"You have to like her competitive spirit, she plays three sports," Gianfagna said of Kaiser, who also plays volleyball and runs track. "[And] Kalissa being our senior and starting since her freshmen year — between those two we'll have some pretty solid guard play."
Junior Grace Suer, a 5-foot-11 wing, is another returning starter for the Highlanders (8-14 a season ago), who look to replace last season's leading scorer Lindsey Dorsch, who opted not to play basketball this year.
That opens up opportunity for some newcomers in the program. Freshman guard Mandy Hess and freshman forward Callie Jo Celichowski could have positive impacts. Celichowski is the daughter of Missy Taylor, a 1992 Indiana All-Star for the Highlanders.
"We are a much faster team with the freshmen coming in. We're a little short, but we are quick," said Kaiser, who's also looking to help Fosskuhl lead the team into a more cohesive unit. "We really need to be more of a family than just like individual players."
Juniors Lanie Siewert and Sophie Gasaway, along with sophomore Kendall Brown, will also be in the mix for playing time for Floyd, which opens its season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night against South Central.
"We have some unknowns. We'll see where we are and go from there," Gianfagna said. "Just getting better every day. Our practices have been really good."
