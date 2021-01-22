ROCKPORT — Trinity Britton tallied a game-high 27 points to lead South Spencer to a 46-35 victory over visiting Providence on Friday night.
Britton scored 11 points in the second quarter, when the Rebels outpointed the Pioneers 17-2 to take control of the game.
Freshman Lilly Kaiser scored a team-high 11 points while classmate Sydney Waldron added nine for Providence (5-14), which hosts Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
SOUTH SPENCER 46, PROVIDENCE 35
Providence 14 2 6 13 — 35
South Spencer 12 17 7 10 — 46
Providence (5-14): Lilly Kaiser 11, Kate Weber 2, Sydney Waldron 9, Lillie Weber 6, Erica Voelker 3, Hailey Crisp 4.
South Spencer (9-11): Sally Shelton 7, Trinity Britton 27, Briley Burns 8, Sofi Young 4.
3-point field goals: Providence 2 (Voelker, L. Weber); South Spencer 6 (Britton 4, Burns, Shelton).
