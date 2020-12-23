GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Red Devils' defense carries them past Floyd

JEFFERSONVILLE — Thanks to some dogged defense, in particular from Bailey Gibson, Jeffersonville ended a seven-game losing streak Wednesday night.
The Red Devils held visiting Floyd Central to six first-half points en route to a 39-26 Hoosier Hills Conference win at Johnson Arena.
“Defensively I thought we played pretty well, we hustled. We’re struggling a little bit with offense still, but not as much as we were,” first-year Jeff coach Missy Voyles said.
Voyles was especially pleased with the play of Gibson, who she assigned to guard Keegan Kaiser, the Highlanders’ top player.
“Bailey’s a very good defensive player and I just told her, ‘I want you to mentally just wear her down, run her all over the place. Don’t foul her, stay in front of her and stay with her the whole game,’” Voyles said. “I thought Bailey did a phenomenal job on her, specifically the first half she did a great job, and just overall she did a very good job defending her. That was her entire gameplan.”
Gibson’s defense helped limit Kaiser to five points, all in the second half.
Jeff (2-7, 1-3), which hadn’t won since beating Austin 69-50 in its season-opener Nov. 4, led 10-4 at the end of the first quarter and 20-6 at halftime in a matchup of two defensive-minded, deliberate teams.
Floyd (3-8, 0-4) fought back in the third quarter, outscoring the Red Devils 11-9, and hung tough in the final frame.
“We handled the physicality, I thought we did a really good job there. We executed a lot of things we wanted to do too, we’ve just got to make those point-blankers,” said Highlanders head coach Randy Gianfagna, whose team missed several shots in the paint, especially early on. “We had chances.”
Junior Kendall Brown tallied 13 points for Floyd, which was playing for the seventh time in 14 days, a stretch that began with a 79-37 loss to Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek on Dec. 9.
“So the kids are going to get some time off, but everybody’s going through it. We still haven’t had our (entire) lineup, we’ve got kids everywhere,” said Gianfagna, whose team was without Kaiser for a recent three-game stretch and played without sophomore center Callie Jo Celichowski on Wednesday night. “The good thing was we executed some stuff tonight and we handled the physicality. I felt like we rebounded with them pretty well, we’ve just got to make those easy ones.”
Sophomore Tatum McFarland scored a team-high 13 points for the Red Devils while classmates Maranda Mason and Cadence Singleton added 10 and eight apiece.
Jeff is next slated to face Cathedral at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Columbus North Invitational.
The Highlanders, meanwhile, are scheduled to visit Class A No. 1 Lanesville next Wednesday.