GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Red Devils pull away from Pirates

CHARLESTOWN — It was a slugfest Tuesday night at the Charlestown Sports Arena and visiting Jeffersonville delivered the knockout punch in the fourth quarter.
A 30-point final frame propelled the Red Devils to a 76-61 win at Charlestown.
It was the third straight win for Jeff (8-4), which topped the Pirates (6-4) for the fifth time in six seasons.
Senior Brooklyn Carter tallied a team-high 20 points to lead the Red Devils. Classmate Cadence Singleton added 17, including nine points in the final period.
“I didn’t get to play in last year’s Charlestown game because I was injured, so this whole day I was so anxious to get out here and play,” said Carter, whose team lost 42-28 to Charlestown last December. “I wanted to be aggressive from the beginning to end. I think we did a good job of pushing our tempo on them from start to finish. We all remember losing at home to them last year.”
Carter was the only Red Devil to score in every quarter and displayed her normal high-level of energy from start to finish.
“Brooklyn has been special this year,” first-year Jeff head coach Cory Norman said. “A year ago I think she was a little hesitant from time to time, but this year I’ve pretty much given her the green light to just go play and do her thing. She’s stepped into that role and has been doing really well for us every game.”
The visitors had a slim 46-45 lead after three quarters before blowing the game open over the final eight minutes. Jeff went 12 for 18 from the field and forced nine Charlestown turnovers in the fourth.
“I thought for three quarters we didn’t play Jeffersonville style of basketball, or let them dictate the tempo,” Pirates head coach Scott Matthews said. “The last quarter I thought we gave in and tried to play Jeffersonville’s style, which is up-and-down and shoot the first shot you can take. I thought we lost our organization at both ends in the fourth.”
The Red Devils’ depth shined in the final stanza, as six players found the scoring column. La’Kyra Johnson (seven) and LaQaya Gold (six) combined for 13 points in the fourth and neither player had scored up until that point.
“I tell our girls everyday that I really don’t have a starting five,” Norman said. “I just don’t believe in starting a group in the second half, or to start a quarter just because we may have started the game with them. Things change and you have to go with the players in situations that you think can help the team win. Everyone contributed tonight.”
In the first half, Jeff claimed a 26-16 lead late in the second period but the Pirates stormed back and closed within 28-26 at intermission.
“We took advantage of the foul line and that’s something you have to do against Jeffersonville, because they’re going to put you in the bonus with their style of play,” said Matthews, whose team was 32 of 41 from the charity stripe. “Free throws were a major plus for us tonight.”
Charlestown, which has now lost three in a row, was led by senior Maddie Nipper’s 22 points. Classmate Laney Hawkins and junior Kennedy Coleman each added 13.
“Maddie played a really sound game,” Matthews said. “She made her free throws and took care of the ball despite being under a lot of stress all night long. She was excellent tonight. I also thought Coleman played well. Hawkins had some nice drives to the basket and played hard. Jeff’s a good basketball team. They have a lot of nice pieces.”
Charlestown’s next game is Thursday at North Oldham (Ky) while Jeff next hits the hardwood on Dec. 21, when it hosts Lawrenceburg (7-2).
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 76, CHARLESTOWN 61
Jeffersonville 14 14 18 30 — 76
Charlestown 9 17 19 16 — 61
Jeffersonville (8-4): Sophia Reese 9, Elle Marble 6, La’Kyra Johnson 7, Cadence Singleton 17, Myah Johnson 2, Brooklyn Carter 20, Maranda Mason 6, Averielle Baker 3, LaQaya Gold 6.
Charlestown (6-4): Natalie Gagnon 1, Laney Hawkins 13, Maddie Nipper 22, Tatum McFarland 8, Kennedy Coleman 13, Lienna Blackstone 4.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 7 of 27 (Reese, Marble, L. Johnson, Carter 3, Mason), Charlestown 1 of 11 (Nipper).
Rebounds: Jeffersonville 38, Charlestown 30.
Turnovers: Jeffersonville 17, Charlestown 22.
Field-goal shooting: Jeffersonville 26 of 63, Charlestown 14 of 36.
Free-throw shooting: Jeffersonville 17 of 25, Charlestown 32 of 41.
Junior varsity: Jeffersonville 43-33.