JEFFERSONVILLE — A huge third period helped Jeffersonville rally for a 69-50 victory over visiting Austin to make Missy Voyles' debut on the Red Devils' bench a successful one Wednesday night at Johnson Arena.
Trailing 29-25 at halftime, Jeff outscored the Eagles 27-6 in the third to pull away for the win in the season-opener for both.
Sophomore Tatum McFarland tallied 18 of her game-high 20 points in the eight minutes after intermission. She hit four 3-pointers and three 2-pointers in the period.
Nevaeh Bates added 13 points and Cadence Singleton tallied 12 off the bench for the Red Devils, who had nine players reach the scoring column.
The game was tied 15-all at the end of the first quarter before Austin edged ahead by four at the break.
Sparked by McFarland, Jeff quickly erased that deficit in the third then outscored the Eagles 17-15 in the fourth for the final margin.
The Red Devils (1-0) visit Voyles' old stomping grounds at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, when they take on North Harrison in Ramsey.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 69, AUSTIN 50
Austin 15 14 6 15 — 50
Jeffersonville 15 10 27 17 — 69
Austin (0-1): Erin Lee 9, Misti Kimberlin 8, Sarah Robbins 10, Mayci Furnish 18, Mallory Buckel 3, Brooklyn Eversole 2.
Jeffersonville (1-0): Nevaeh Bates 13, Sophie Reese 6, Aija Estes 8, Bailey Gibson 2, Tatum McFarland 20, Elle Marble 5, Cadence Singleton 12, Maranda Mason 2, Laura Gillenwater 1.
3-point field goals: Austin 7 (Lee 3, Furnish 2, Robbins 2); Jeffersonville 6 (McFarland 4, Marble, Reese).
