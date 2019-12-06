MADISON — Nan Garcia's double-double help Jeffersonville escape Madison with a 50-46 Hoosier Hills Conference win Friday night.
The senior forward tallied 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the 10th-ranked Red Devils (8-1, 3-0) to their second straight HHC win.
Jeff got off to a good start with a 15-point opening quarter to build a quick 10-point lead. The Cubs pulled within 22-16 at halftime before outscoring the Devils 19-9 in the third to take a 35-31 lead heading into the final frame.
Jeff, though, rallied in the fourth, outscoring Madison 19-11 to pull out the victory.
Alexis Gibson and Tatum McFarland both added eight points apiece for the Red Devils, who were 9 for 12 from the free throw line.
Jeffersonville plays at Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
