GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Red Devils rally to down 'Dogs

NEW ALBANY — It’s said that good things come to those who wait, and Jeffersonville has been waiting a long time.
Playing just their second game in the last five weeks after a lengthy COVID-19 pause, the Red Devils used a huge fourth quarter to defeat New Albany 48-36 in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Friday night at the Doghouse.
Trailing 31-28 after three periods, Jeff outscored the Bulldogs 20-5 over the final eight minutes and beat its biggest rival for the sixth time in the last seven meetings. More importantly, though, it was the Red Devils’ first victory since Dec. 4.
“This win was huge,” Jeffersonville head coach Missy Voyles said. “This is the team’s biggest game of the year. It’s a stressful and tense game. You want so badly to come in here and do really well and I think we played stressed out in the first half. The girls showed a lot of character to come out in the second half and do the things we needed to do to get a win. It was not going well for us in the first half and we could have easily folded. We played some good team basketball there at the end.”
Elle Marble led the Red Devils (8-7, 2-3 HHC) with 10 points. The sophomore guard hit two 3-pointers to power Jeff’s 11-0 spurt to start the fourth quarter.
“Honestly all the credit goes to Coach Voyles,” Marble said. “She ripped into us pretty hard at halftime and told us we weren’t following the game plan, and we totally weren’t. We just had to come together as a team to get this win.”
New Albany (5-16, 0-5), which has lost eight straight, hit just 2 of 9 shots and committed six turnovers in the final frame.
“Sometimes we just don’t know how to play with a lead,” Bulldogs head coach Shelby Gliebe said. “Too many times we’re having to claw our way back into games, but tonight we played well enough to have a lead going to the fourth. We just went through a stretch there where we didn’t locate their shooters and didn’t execute on offense. That’s a recipe for disaster, especially late in the game.”
Senior guard Taylor Treat led the ‘Dogs with 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Junior forward Journey Howard added 11 and anchored the home team’s half-court zone defense that gave Jeff fits all night.
“Journey did a really good job tonight,” Gliebe said. “She battled her tail off in the paint. She rotated well on defense and to score double-figures, we can’t ask much more than that.”
The first half was back-and-forth before New Albany claimed a 22-20 lead at intermission. The hosts held Jeff to just 28 percent shooting in the first half.
“At halftime I was very frustrated because we spent three days preparing for this game, and then in the first half we didn’t do any of it,” said Voyles, whose team snapped a four-game losing streak with the win. “It just seemed like we forgot about everything we had been working on.”
The ‘Dogs continued to hold the Red Devils in check in the third frame, before Jeff grabbed control in the fourth.
“Jeff is very good at driving and creating for each other, but I thought our zone was pretty effective overall. But there were just a few times when we didn’t rotate to find a shooter and those were the daggers, unfortunately,” said Gliebe, whose team held the visitors to just 31 percent shooting overall.
Jeff’s defense showed out as well, holding New Albany to 30 percent shooting from the field. The Red Devils dominated the boards in the second half and hit 12 of 14 fourth-quarter free throws to seal the win.
“It means everything to come in here and get a win,” Marble said. “Of course this is a big rivalry. I played soccer and they beat us in overtime in sectional so this is nice to beat them in basketball.”
New Albany travels to Evansville Central today for a 5 p.m. game. Jeff, meanwhile, is scheduled to be back on the hardwood Tuesday against Scottsburg.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 48, NEW ALBANY 36
Jeffersonville 8 12 8 20 — 48
New Albany 10 12 9 5 — 36
Jeffersonville (8-7, 2-3 HHC): Sophia Reese 9, Elle Marble 10, La’Kyra Johnson 7, Cadence Singleton 4, Nevaeh Bates 5, Brooklyn Carter 7, Maranda Mason 4, Myah Johnson 2.
New Albany (5-16, 0-5): Maleea Roland 7, Taylor Treat 14, Journey Howard 11, Alaina Walker 4.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 6 for 16 (Reese, Marble 3, Bates, Carter); New Albany 3 for 12 (Roland, Treat 2).
Rebounds: Jeffersonville 37, New Albany 31.
Turnovers: Jeffersonville 16, New Albany 18.
Field-goal shooting: Jeffersonville 14 of 44, New Albany 14 of 46.
Free-throw shooting: Jeffersonville 14 of 20, New Albany 5 of 9.