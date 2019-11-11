Fresh off a perfect first week of the season, Jeffersonville is ranked in the Top 10 in a pair of statewide polls.
The Red Devils (3-0) — who beat Austin, 67-37, North Harrison, 80-41 and Castle, 58-46 last week — check in at No. 9 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's Top 20 and No. 9 in Class 4A in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association rankings.
Jeff, which was ranked No. 11 in the IBCA preseason poll, next hosts Bloomington South (1-0), which is tied 16th in the IBCA poll, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile Silver Creek (1-0) received votes in the IBCA poll and was the first team among the others receiving votes in the ICGSA's 3A rankings. The Dragons host Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Friday night before playing at New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Providence, which opens its season against Class A No. 8 Lanesville on Tuesday night, also received votes in the 2A ICGSA poll.
Nearby Eastern (2-0), which opened its season with wins over Borden and Crawford County last weekend, checks in at No. 4 in 2A of the ICGSA rankings.
The complete polls are listed below.
IBCA TOP 20
Rank, School, 1st-place votes Total pts Record
1. Northwestern (9) 374 2-0
2. Crown Point (4) 365 1-0
3. Penn (2) 338 2-0
4. Lawrence North (1) 319 2-0
5. Homestead (2) 317 1-0
6. Brownsburg 301 2-0
7. Hamilton SE (1) 268 1-1
8. Fishers 217 3-0
9. Jeffersonville 216 3-0
10. North Central 200 1-1
11. Center Grove (1) 171 2-1
12. Heritage Christian 151 1-0
13. Triton Central 141 2-0
14. Carmel 124 0-1
15. Roncalli 83 1-0
16 (tie). Ben Davis 81 0-2
16 (tie). Bloomington South 81 1-0
18. Warren Central 57 1-1
19. Benton Central 51 2-0
20. Castle 43 0-1
Others receiving votes: Angola, Argos, Bedford North Lawrence, Bellmont, FW Carroll, Central Noble, Columbus North, East Central, Elkhart Central, Gibson Southern, Greensburg, Hammond Bishop Noll, WL Harrison, Cathedral, Chatard, Jac-Cen-Del, Lake Station Edison, Linton-Stockton, Martinsville, Mishawaka Marian, Mooresville, New Palestine, North Judson-San Pierre, Plainfield, Plymouth, Portage, Salem, Silver Creek, South Bend St. Joseph, Vincennes Rivet, Warsaw, Westfield, Zionsville.
ICGSA POLLS
The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Homestead (6) 1-0 92 2
(tie) Northridge (3) 2-0 92 6
3. Lawrence North (2) 2-0 87 4
4. Crown Point 1-0 81 5
(tie) Brownsburg 2-0 81 8
6. Penn 2-0 52 7
7. Hamilton Southeastern 1-1 43 1
8. Fishers 3-0 39 NR
9. Jeffersonville 2-0 24 NR
(tie) N. Central 1-1 24 3
Others receiving votes: Center Grove (1), Bloomington South, Carmel, Ben Davis, Kokomo, Mooresville, West Lafayette Harrison, Carroll.
Class 3A
1. Benton Central (8) 2-0 107 1
2. Heritage Christian (3) 1-0 88 3
3. Gibson Southern 0-0 75 2
4. Salem 2-0 68 4
5. Mishawaka 0-1 60 5
6. Bellmont 0-0 44 7
7. Greensburg 1-0 31 9
8. Norwell 1-1 29 6
9. Vincennes Lincoln 1-0 22 10
10. Angola 0-0 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Silver Creek, Winchester, SB St Joe, FW Luers, Hamilton Heights, Danville, FW Concordia, Garrett, Oak Hill, Northwood, Ev. Memorial.
Class 2A
1. Triton Central (6) 2-0 75 1
2. N. Judson (1) 2-0 74 T2
3. Linton-Stockton 1-0 72 T2
4. Eastern (1) 2-0 68 4
5. Shenandoah 1-0 39 6
6. Monroe Central 0-1 37 7
7. Vincennes Rivet 1-0 34 9
8. Lafayette Cent. Catholic 0-0 24 NR
9. Tipton (1) 0-1 13 8
10. University 2-0 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Crawford County, Cloverdale, Covenant Christian, Providence, Ev. Mater Dei, Rensselaer Central, South Putnam, South Knox, Hammond Bishop Noll, Alexandria, Southridge.
Class A
1. Tecumseh (7) 0-0 122 2
2. Loogootee (3) 0-0 116 T3
3. Jac-Cen-Del (2) 0-1 97 1
4. Trinity Lutheran (1) 0-0 94 T3
5. Morgan Twp. 0-0 71 T5
6. Oregon-Davis 1-1 68 T5
7. Greenwood Christian Aca.(1) 1-0 66 7
8. Lanesville 2-0 45 9
9. N. Miami 1-0 22 10
10. Springs Valley 1-0 11 NR
(tie) Northfield 1-0 11 8
Others receiving votes: West Washington, Southwestern Shelbyville, Blue River Valley, Argos, Wood Memorial, Pioneer, Kouts, Union City, North Central (Farmersburg), Waldron, Edinburgh.
