Nan Garcia
Buy Now

Jeffersonville senior Nan Garcia rises up for two of her 21 points Saturday against Castle. 

 By HANSON CRAFTON

Fresh off a perfect first week of the season, Jeffersonville is ranked in the Top 10 in a pair of statewide polls. 

The Red Devils (3-0) — who beat Austin, 67-37, North Harrison, 80-41 and Castle, 58-46 last week — check in at No. 9 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's Top 20 and No. 9 in Class 4A in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association rankings. 

Jeff, which was ranked No. 11 in the IBCA preseason poll, next hosts Bloomington South (1-0), which is tied 16th in the IBCA poll, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Meanwhile Silver Creek (1-0) received votes in the IBCA poll and was the first team among the others receiving votes in the ICGSA's 3A rankings. The Dragons host Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Friday night before playing at New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. 

Providence, which opens its season against Class A No. 8 Lanesville on Tuesday night, also received votes in the 2A ICGSA poll. 

Nearby Eastern (2-0), which opened its season with wins over Borden and Crawford County last weekend, checks in at No. 4 in 2A of the ICGSA rankings.  

The complete polls are listed below.

IBCA TOP 20

Rank, School, 1st-place votes     Total pts     Record

 1. Northwestern (9)     374     2-0

 2. Crown Point (4)     365     1-0

 3. Penn (2)     338     2-0

 4. Lawrence North (1)     319     2-0

 5. Homestead (2)     317     1-0

 6. Brownsburg     301     2-0

 7. Hamilton SE (1)     268     1-1

 8. Fishers     217     3-0

 9. Jeffersonville     216     3-0

10. North Central     200     1-1

11. Center Grove (1)     171     2-1

12. Heritage Christian     151     1-0

13. Triton Central     141     2-0

14. Carmel     124     0-1

15. Roncalli      83     1-0

16 (tie). Ben Davis     81     0-2

16 (tie). Bloomington South     81     1-0

18. Warren Central     57     1-1

19. Benton Central     51     2-0

20. Castle     43     0-1

Others receiving votes: Angola, Argos, Bedford North Lawrence, Bellmont, FW Carroll, Central Noble, Columbus North, East Central, Elkhart Central, Gibson Southern, Greensburg, Hammond Bishop Noll, WL Harrison, Cathedral, Chatard, Jac-Cen-Del, Lake Station Edison, Linton-Stockton, Martinsville, Mishawaka Marian, Mooresville, New Palestine, North Judson-San Pierre, Plainfield, Plymouth, Portage, Salem, Silver Creek, South Bend St. Joseph, Vincennes Rivet, Warsaw, Westfield, Zionsville.

ICGSA POLLS

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L     Pts     Prv

 1. Homestead (6)     1-0     92     2

(tie) Northridge (3)     2-0     92     6

 3. Lawrence North (2)     2-0     87     4

 4. Crown Point     1-0     81     5

(tie) Brownsburg     2-0     81     8

 6. Penn     2-0     52     7

 7. Hamilton Southeastern     1-1     43     1

 8. Fishers     3-0     39     NR

 9. Jeffersonville     2-0     24     NR

(tie) N. Central     1-1     24     3

Others receiving votes: Center Grove (1), Bloomington South, Carmel, Ben Davis, Kokomo, Mooresville, West Lafayette Harrison, Carroll.

Class 3A

 1. Benton Central (8)     2-0     107     1

 2. Heritage Christian (3)     1-0     88     3

 3. Gibson Southern     0-0     75     2

 4. Salem     2-0     68     4

 5. Mishawaka     0-1     60     5

 6. Bellmont     0-0     44     7

 7. Greensburg     1-0     31     9

 8. Norwell     1-1     29     6

 9. Vincennes Lincoln     1-0     22     10

10. Angola     0-0     17     NR

Others receiving votes: Silver Creek, Winchester, SB St Joe, FW Luers, Hamilton Heights, Danville, FW Concordia, Garrett, Oak Hill, Northwood, Ev. Memorial.

Class 2A

 1. Triton Central (6)     2-0     75     1

 2. N. Judson (1)     2-0     74     T2

 3. Linton-Stockton     1-0     72     T2

 4. Eastern (1)     2-0     68     4

 5. Shenandoah     1-0     39     6

 6. Monroe Central     0-1     37     7

 7. Vincennes Rivet     1-0     34     9

 8. Lafayette Cent. Catholic     0-0     24     NR

 9. Tipton (1)     0-1     13     8

10. University     2-0     12     NR

Others receiving votes: Crawford County, Cloverdale, Covenant Christian, Providence, Ev. Mater Dei, Rensselaer Central, South Putnam, South Knox, Hammond Bishop Noll, Alexandria, Southridge.

Class A

 1. Tecumseh (7)     0-0     122     2

 2. Loogootee (3)     0-0     116     T3

 3. Jac-Cen-Del (2)     0-1     97     1

 4. Trinity Lutheran (1)     0-0     94     T3

 5. Morgan Twp.     0-0     71     T5

 6. Oregon-Davis     1-1     68     T5

 7. Greenwood Christian Aca.(1)     1-0     66     7

 8. Lanesville     2-0     45     9

 9. N. Miami     1-0     22     10

10. Springs Valley     1-0     11     NR

(tie) Northfield     1-0     11     8

Others receiving votes: West Washington, Southwestern Shelbyville, Blue River Valley, Argos, Wood Memorial, Pioneer, Kouts, Union City, North Central (Farmersburg), Waldron, Edinburgh.

Tags

Recommended for you