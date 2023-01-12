GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Red Devils roll over Bulldogs

JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville broke a three-game losing skid in style Thursday night at Johnson Arena.
The Red Devils placed three players in double digits and rolled past archrival New Albany 68-49 in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash on Senior Night.
Jeff’s high-pressure defense forced 25 turnovers as the hosts beat the Bulldogs for the third straight time.
Junior guard Elle Marble led the Red Devils with 18 points and three 3-pointers. Seniors Sophia Reese and Brooklyn Carter each nailed two from downtown and tallied 15 and 12, respectively.
“It’s really special beating New Albany on our Senior Night. We had high energy all day today and couldn’t wait to play tonight,” Carter said. “This is such a big rivalry and it’s very important to us. I think we got after them on defense and played our game all night.”
Jeff boasts eight seniors and all found the scoring column to help the home team move to 4-1 in league play.
“Tonight was just a nice collective effort, and that’s what we want,” said Red Devils head coach Cory Norman, whose team bounced back from losses to Center Grove, Louisville Male and Evansville North. “We hope to have three or more players in double figures every night because we’re not about one star player scoring all the points. We shared the ball and got a lot of people involved.”
The Red Devils (12-8, 4-1), who never trailed, led 13-7 at the first stop and then pushed their lead to 36-17 by halftime. Reese and Carter combined for 18 second-period points to power Jeff’s surge to the locker room.
“We had eight seniors who put together a great game tonight and I’m just really happy with the way we played and how things went,” Reese said. “It’s hard to believe we’re seniors already. Beating New Albany is always special and this is three in a row over them, which is even better.”
New Albany (3-16, 0-4), which has now lost 13 straight conference games, struggled to find its offensive rhythm all night. The Bulldogs shot just 31 percent from the field and were only 2 of 14 from behind the arc.
“They just outplayed us. I’ve got to give them credit,” New Albany head coach Shelby Gliebe said. “They were sending two or three people after the ball and we were just kind of nonchalant about things, especially early. We’ve talked in practice about how hard Jeff plays and how tough they are. I don’t think we were totally ready for their quickness.”
The visitors were paced by a pair of seniors. Journey Howard led all scorers with 19 points and Alaina Walker had 13, 10 in the second half.
A bright spot for the visitors was the free throw line. The ‘Dogs got to the stripe 26 times, netting 17. However, they only hit 5 of 13 in the first half and that number stuck out to Gliebe.
“I was pleased with how many times we were able to get to the line, but not making many hurt us in the first half,” she said. “If we had converted more in the first half, and were able to set up our defense off of those, that could have changed some things and given us some momentum.”
Jeff’s large senior class is on its way to a second straight winning season and received nothing but praise from Norman, the team’s first-year bench boss.
“The seniors have just been great this year,” he said. “We’ve been blessed with them being our first group of seniors. They’ve responded to our style, and the process, and have done well this year.”
Both teams return to the court Saturday afternoon. New Albany will host HHC foe Columbus East at 1:30 p.m., while Jeff will entertain Evansville Reitz at 3:30 p.m.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 68, NEW ALBANY 49
New Albany 7 10 9 23 — 49
Jeffersonville 13 23 18 14 — 68
New Albany (3-16, 0-4 HHC): Alaina Walker 13, Maizy Smith 9, Madi Wood 8, Journey Howard 19.
Jeffersonville (12-8, 4-1): Sophia Reese 15, Elle Marble 18, Cadence Singleton 3, Myah Johnson 4, Brooklyn Carter 12, Maranda Mason 7, Averielle Baker 3, Emma Eaton 2, Katie Lawrence 2.
3-point field goals: New Albany 2 of 14 (Wood); Jeffersonville 7 of 28 (Reese 2, Marble 3, Carter 2).
Rebounds: New Albany 48, Jeffersonville 45.
Turnovers: New Albany 25, Jeffersonville 10.
Field-goal shooting: New Albany 15 of 47, Jeffersonville 28 of 83.
Free-throw shooting: New Albany 17 of 26, Jeffersonville 5 of 11.