JEFFERSONVILLE — After watching his team commit seven turnovers before scoring its first point, Floyd Central coach Randy Gianfagna had a feeling it would be a long night for his Highlanders.
Things got a little better for Floyd, but host Jeffersonville pulled away from its Hoosier Hills Conference-rival in the second half and posted a 65-46 win Thursday night at Johnson Arena.
The win was Jeff’s 13th straight against the HIghlanders, who finished with 36 turnovers.
“The press just wore on us,” Gianfagna said. “We’ve got to meet the passes and it’s hard for us to simulate that in practice.
“They were able to dictate with their speed — rather than our size.”
In his first year as the coach at his alma mater, Cory Norman said his Red Devils (6-4, 1-1) are ahead of schedule as they’ve adapted to a more up-tempo style.
“We want to play hard,” Norman said. “It just so happens we’re good at pressing. (The players) like playing fast. We’re better when we’re playing fast. I think they have a lot of fun. It brings energy and emotion to the game.
“Our No. 1 goal is to play hard and make sure we show up.”
So far, he said, his team has achieved those goals.
For the Highlanders (3-5, 0-1) there were some reasons for optimism, especially from the play of Samara Miller. The sophomore hit 6 of 8 shots and led Floyd Central with 19 points.
When Miller hit a 3-pointer at the 4-minute, 52-second mark of the second quarter, it gave Floyd Central a brief lead.
However, just as the Highlanders had rallied for the lead, the Red Devils got their new fast-paced style into high gear.
Jeff finished the first half with a 12-1 run and extended its lead to 28-18 after a steal and layup by Sophia Reese.
The Red Devils’ runs continued in the second half.
Leading 36-28 midway through the third quarter, Jeff applied the knockout punch in the form of a 19-2 run.
By the time the dust had settled on the Highlanders, Jeff’s lead had grown to 55-30 after a couple of free throws from Makenzie Mason.
Brooklyn Carter led a balanced attack for the Red Devils with 14 points, including 11 in the third quarter. Cadence Singleton, who works mainly around the basket, added 11. LaQaya Gold added 10.
Jeff is idle until it hosts Columbus East on Dec. 10. The Highlanders, meanwhile, host the Olympians at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 65, FLOYD CENTRAL 46
Floyd Central 6 12 11 17 — 46
Jeffersonville 11 17 21 16 — 65
Floyd Central (3-5, 0-1): Ava Hausz 4, Elise Coleman 5, Brinley Clark 2, Samara Miller 19, Carly Fonda 1, Natalya Gaines 4, Miranda Wilkerson 1, Callie Celichowski 5, Ava Casteel 5.
Jeffersonville (6-4, 1-1): Sophia Reese 9, Elle Marble 3, Cadence Singleton 11, Myah Johnson 2, Brooklyn Carter 14, Maranda Mason 4, Allenae Booth 4, LaQaya Gold 10, Makenzie Mason 4, Amiya Calloway 2, Kiya Boatwright 2.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 6 (Hausz, Coleman, Miller 4); Jeffersonville 3 (Marble, Carter, Makenzie Mason).
