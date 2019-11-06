AUSTIN — Despite losing one starter just a few minutes before tipoff, and having another one slowed by injury, Jeffersonville rolled to a 67-37 win at Austin in its season-opener Wednesday night.
"We got 14 kids in, we got a lot of contributions from a lot of kids, so that was nice," Red Devils coach Mike Warren said.
Senior wing Kiersten Poor poured in a game-high 16 points while freshman Cadence Singleton scored 13 for 11th-ranked Jeff, which lost starting point guard Kelsie James to illness prior to the start of the game. Meanwhile senior standout Nan Garcia was slowed by a calf injury. The Penn State commit finished with five points in limited minutes.
"It just kind of threw us for a loop at the beginning," said Warren, whose team led 17-7 at the end of the first quarter and 30-15 at halftime thanks to Poor's scoring. "In the second half some of our younger kids really stepped up. ... I was happy to see those kids get in the flow and have success."
Sophomore Nevaeh Bates added six points, as did freshman Tatum McFarland.
The Red Devils (1-0) host North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.