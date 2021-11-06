GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Reese's late free throws lift Red Devils

JEFFERSONVILLE — Sophia Reese likes to think she is a good free throw shooter.
She certainly was when it counted Friday night.
The junior guard's two foul shots with 1.3 seconds left lifted Jeffersonville to a 43-42 victory over visiting North Harrison in the Red Devils' season-opener at Johnson Arena.
Jeff (1-0) led the entire game until the Lady Cats' Ali Saunders, who scored eight fourth-period points, gave her team a 42-41 lead with 9.4 seconds left after making 1 of 2 free throws.
The Devils quickly worked the ball up the floor and found Reese in the deep right corner. She let go a long 3-pointer that missed, but North Harrison's Madi Clunie came flying at Reese and knocked her to the floor, resulting in a foul call.
“I look up and this girl is flying at me,” Reese said. “I sold it a little bit, but it was a foul.”
Reese then missed her first foul shot, but made the next two to put Jeff up one.
“The girl on the line (Saunders) was talking too me, but I was talking to her the trip before when she missed free throws,” Reese said.
Jeff built a lead to as much as 13 after a 3 by sophomore guard Elle Marble put the Devils up 35-22 with 5:07 left in the third quarter.
Jeffersonville still led 41-34 after La’Kyra Johnson’s rebound basket with 4:30 to play before the Lady Cats' late rally.
“I think we got ahead of ourselves,” Reese said. “We sped it up when we needed to slow it down and made some stupid passes.”
North Harrison's comeback was led by Saunders, who finished with a game-high 21 points. Her successful second free throw gave the Lady Cats a one-point lead with under 10 seconds to play.
“I said something to her and she missed her first one,” Reese said. “I missed my first one when she said something to me. She said some on the others, but I made them.”
North Harrison had one last fling, but the Lady Cats threw the ball out of bounds at the other end of the floor.
All in all it was a typical early-season game. North Harrison had 26 turnovers and the Devils tallied 22.
Reese, who averaged 5.6 points per game last season, led Jeff with 16. She left the game briefly in the fourth quarter due to a leg cramp, but returned with 2:43 remaining. Reese finished 6 for 9 from the foul line.
“Reese was one of the two options (on the last play),” Red Devils head coach Missy Voyles said. “I don’t expect us to win pretty here early. We are still working things out.”
Jeff looked sharp early, bolting to a 12-5 lead and making its first five shots. However the Devils went cold after that, missing 12 of their final 15 attempts of the first half.
“Once we missed a few (shots) it started getting in their heads and we became impatient,” Voyles said.
On the other hand, North Harrison (1-1) had its own trouble with its shooting. The Lady Cats went 7 for 32 from the field in the first half. The Red Devils' full-court pressure also forced North Harrison into 13 first-half turnovers.
It's a quick turnaround for Jeff, which will host Castle at 1:30 p.m. today.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 43, NORTH HARRISON 42
North Harrison 13 5 9 15 — 42
Jeffersonville 20 6 9 8 — 43
North Harrison (1-1): Robertson 5, Coomer 6, Saunders 21, Burgher 4, Marinc 2, Pearson 2, Clunie 0, Wilkins 2.
Jeffersonville (1-0): Reese 16, Marble 7, Johnson 4, Singleton 6, Bates 2, Carter 6, Mason 2, Booth 0.
3–point goals: North Harrison 3 (Robertson, Saunders 2); Jeffersonville 5 (Carter 2, Reese 2, Marble).
JV score: Jeffersonville 37, North Harrison 13.