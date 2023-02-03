RISING SUN — Rising Sun outlasted New Washington 61-60 in overtime in the second semifinal of the Class A Rising Sun Sectional on Friday night.
The Shiners (12-11) will face No. 4 Trinity Lutheran (20-6) at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the sectional final. The Cougars advanced with a 67-8 win over Crothersville in Friday’s first semi.
In the nightcap, Rising Sun led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter before the Mustangs outscored the Shiners 16-5 in the second to take a 28-21 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Rising Sun responded in the third period, pulling to within 41-39. In the back-and-forth fourth quarter, New Wash opened up a 46-41 lead before the Shiners scored five straight.
The Mustangs then opened up another five-point advantage (51-46) with a little less than 3 minutes, 30 seconds to play before Rising Sun rallied once again.
New Wash led 53-50 inside the final minute before Baylee Morris’ 3-pointer tied it up.
Regulation ended in a 55-all deadlock. The Shiners then outscored the Mustangs 6-5 over the ensuing four minutes to pull out the victory.
New Wash had a chance to win the game in the final seconds, but the Mustangs’ final shot fell off the rim.
Kaidin James tallied 32 points and 12 rebounds to lead the way for New Wash (11-12). Sami Mattingly added 11 points, on the strength of three 3-pointers, while Haylie Spear netted nine.
