GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Rock Creek rolls over Warriors

BORDEN — Rock Creek used a 14-0 spurt in the second quarter to give itself plenty of a cushion on its way to a 52-42 win over Christian Academy in a first-round game of the Class A Borden Sectional on Wednesday night.
The victory was the Lions’ first in the postseason in five years and was their record 15th this season.
Rock Creek (15-6) advances to Friday night’s semifinals and will face No. 1-ranked Lanesville (22-2) at 7:30 p.m. that night. In the first game, West Washington (8-14) will take on the host Braves (16-6) at 6 p.m.
In the third meeting of the season between the Lions (who won the previous two matchups 48-34 and 48-38) and the Warriors, Rock Creek started to pull away in the second quarter, thanks to the aforementioned run. When freshman Kelis Dansby hit back-to-back driving layups, Rock Creek led 22-8 with one minute, 21 seconds left in the first half.
Dansby scored nine of her 13 points in the second quarter to lead the Rock Creek charge.
“She was due for a good game — an all-around game, both offensively and defensively,” Lions coach Sara Nord said of Dansby. “She’s very talented and she has a bright future.”
All totaled, Creek outscored CAI 16-7 in the second period.
“In the second quarter we got kind of complacent,” Warriors coach Carson Casey said. “Give credit to Rock Creek, they played well and took advantage."
In the second half, the Warriors’ offense came around as they scored 31 points.
“We woke up a little bit,” Casey said. “It was just too little too late.”
Leah Stevens helped give CAI a lift in the second half. The sophomore finished with 14 points on the strength of four 3-pointers. The Warriors drilled five from beyond the arc after intermission.
In the final frame CAI pulled within 48-41, but couldn’t get closer.
Rock Creek junior forward Jayli Smith kept the Warriors at arm’s length with 15 points, all around the basket.
“She really played well,” Nord said of Smith. “She’s been practicing well. You play the way you practice.”
Next up for the Lions are the top-ranked Eagles, who Nord called the “UConn of Southern Indiana.”
Lanesville beat Rock Creek 82-32 on Jan. 12.
“We just have to put together 32 minutes of good basketball,” Nord said. “I think we can compete. A lot of people get scared because it’s Lanesville ... but to be the best you have to beat the best.
“On top of Lanesville having good players, they also have the best coach in the state (in Angie Hinton). And then you have (Hall of Famer) Joe (Hinton) on the bench, and he’s a mastermind of the game. That doesn’t hurt. If we don’t beat them, I’ll be rooting for them (to go far).”
CLASS A BORDEN SECTIONAL
Wednesday’s first-round game
ROCK CREEK 52, CAI 42
CAI 4 7 13 18 — 42
Rock Creek 6 16 13 17 — 52
CAI (9-13): Leah Stevens 14, Macy Jackson 5, Alexus Bryant 8, Raegan Hodge 1, Brooklyn Shields 5, Addison Jackson 9.
Rock Creek (15-6): Rylan Byars 10, Chloe Carter 6, Kelis Dansby 13, Ryleigh Newton 4, Nevaeh McWilliams 4, Jayli Smith 15.
3-point field goals: CAI 6 (Stevens 4, Jackson, Shields); Rock Creek 4 (Byars, Dansby, Newton, McWilliams).