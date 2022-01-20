Before every New Albany game Lamont Roland asks his daughter, Maleea, the same question: “Barbecue or mildew?”
“Either you’re going to cook or you’re going to rot,” explained Maleea Roland, a 5-foot-7 senior guard for the Bulldogs.
She’s done quite a bit of cooking this season.
“We can’t really ask her to be playing any better at this moment,” New Albany coach Shelby Gliebe said.
Roland hopes that continues tonight, when the Bulldogs (5-15, 0-4) host archrival Jeffersonville (7-7, 1-3) in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the Doghouse.
“There’s a lot of pressure. We haven’t had the best season and Jeff was at our Charlestown game (Tuesday night), so they’ve seen the way we’ve been playing,” Roland said. “I think we do need to play very well. They’re a good team, but obviously I think my team is better. I think we have the better chance, (we’re playing on our) home court so we do have the advantage, we play on these rims every day. But there is a lot of pressure, and there’ll be a lot of people there, so hopefully we can come out with the win.”
Winning is something New Albany did a lot of in the 1990s, when Lamont Roland was starring for the Bulldogs. As a senior, in the 1995-96 season, he averaged 21.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals per game while helping the ‘Dogs to a 24-4 record and the state championship game, where they infamously lost on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of double overtime.
Roland, who finished his NAHS career with 1,087 points, was an Indiana All-Star in the summer of ‘96. After that he went on to Ball State, where he was named the Mid-American Conference Newcomer of the Year. He later was the National Junior College Player of the Year at Barton County (Kan.) Community College, before finishing his college career at LSU.
Roland went on to play professionally in the Czech Republic, Argentina, Romania, China, Venezuela and Mexico before settling back in his hometown.
Growing up in the shadow of her father, whose All-Star jersey hangs in the Doghouse, hasn’t always been easy.
“I kind of like to act like (his jersey is) not there,” she said. “Because when it’s there then people ask me about it. ‘Oh, you know him? You know the Rolands?’ Yeah, I am a Roland.’ I just like to act like it’s not there, because then I feel like I have to play as good as he did. He was good, he was really good, and I don’t want to have that pressure just added on. So I just like to act like it’s not there.
“It’s cool that it’s there, but to me I see him every day, so it doesn’t mean too much.”
The younger Roland has made a name for herself this season.
After averaging 6.9 points per game as a junior, she has more than doubled that this time around.
“(Last season) I was more like a relief for our leading scorer, Taylor (Treat), but now it’s me and her as the leading scorers,” said Roland, who is averaging around 16 points a game this season. “I worked really hard in the offseason to get better and become a more offensive threat. Just my mentality is different.”
“She grew up over the summer. ... Her game and I think her growing up, even as a person,” Gliebe added. “She’s gotten more confident. She’s seeing the ball go in the basket a lot more. She lifted (weights) in the spring and in the summer and that helps girls get confident when they’re strong and they can go up against bigger people.”
Roland tallied 12 points in the Bulldogs’ season-starting 59-19 win at Evansville Bosse, then followed that up with 16 against Brownstown Central and 20 versus Boonville. She averaged 16.2 points, seven rebounds and two assists in the first five games for New Albany, which started 4-1. The Bulldogs, though, have lost 14 of their last 15 games while playing the 41st toughest schedule in the state, according to the Sagarin Ratings.
“For me, personally, the season is going well,” Roland said. “I’ve had a few off-games, but I think that I’m playing pretty well on both ends of the floor. ... Overall as a team, because it is a team sport, we don’t have the best record but I feel like we can definitely make improvements and win the last few games. I think our record doesn’t show our talent. We have a lot more talent and we can play a lot better than what our record shows.”
Roland has had some of her best games against the toughest competition. She tallied a season-high 26 points in a loss to Class 4A No. 4 Bedford North Lawrence in early December, then followed that up with 22 against Scottsburg the next game. A little help from her father hasn’t hurt, either.
“If I’ve watched a lot of film on the teams ... I’ll tell him what kind of defense they run and he’ll tell me what offensive strategies I need to do to be better in the game,” the younger Roland said. “We talk about it a lot. That’s really the main topic of all our conversations.”
As for following in her father’s high-tops and continuing her career in college, Roland is unsure at this point.
“We’re going to see how it goes,” she said. “I’ve talked to some schools. I’m not really interested in going super-far, though. That’s a long ways away from my family — my mom just had a baby on Monday. So I don’t want to leave them yet, because I’m really attached to them. I haven’t really made up my mind if I want to stay really close to home, or a few hours away. But I am going to go to college. If basketball ends up paying for it, then that’s what we’ll do.”
But first Roland has three more regular-season games to play, beginning tonight against Jeff.
“It’s definitely a big game,” she said. “I’ve played travel ball with a lot of those girls, so I definitely, I would love to win. ... But I also think if we don’t play how we should that there’s a chance that we could lose. So we do need to play well, we need rebound well, we need to do everything in our power, we need to do it all well.”
