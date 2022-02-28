GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Rooney takes home hardware

INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t the way that Emme Rooney had hoped, or wanted, her high school career to end.
However, in spite of an injury and a lopsided loss, the Silver Creek senior held her head high and took it in stride — exhibiting the traits that earned the 5-foot-9 wing the Patricia L. Roy Mental Attitude Award following the Dragons’ 93-35 setback to South Bend Washington in Saturday night’s Class 3A state championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“Coming into the state championship I knew that I was nominated for (the award) and I was very excited to have an opportunity for that,” Rooney said. “It was a goal of mine. I wanted that award so bad, because I just want my community to know what ‘mental attitude’ means. I want the girls who look up to us to know what ‘mental attitude’ means. To be able to get that award at the state championship, especially whenever I went down with a knee injury, I think it just proves what mental attitude we have as a team and what I have individually. I was very, very thankful to be selected for that, especially in the circumstances that I had. I just think that what more fitting that I’m sitting on the bench cheering everybody on, like the mental attitude award says. So that’s exactly what ‘mental attitude’ is and I just wanted everybody to see that. I’m very thankful.”
Rooney, one of two returning starters from last season’s state title team, had dreamed of bringing a second straight championship back to Sellersburg. Sadly for her, though, her night came to an early end.
Just a little more than a minute into the game, Rooney jumped to try to rebound the miss of teammate Lacey Tingle. Washington’s Rashunda Jones beat her to the carom and Rooney landed awkwardly as she returned to the floor. Almost instantly she let out a painful scream.
“I knew immediately that it hurt worse than any other injury that I’ve had,” Rooney said. “It was the most pain that I’ve had. But I was just trying to get back up. I thought I could walk it off. I thought I could just make my way back to the bench and sit for a minute and be fine. But not everything turns out the way you expect it to turn out. I was just trying to make the most of the experience to spite the circumstances.”
As Rooney writhed in pain on the court, South Bend Washington head coach Steve Reynolds came off the bench to check on her after a stoppage in play. He was quickly followed by Silver Creek trainer Ross Hofele and Dragons head coach Scott Schoen.
“Emme’s one of our moral leaders,” Schoen said of Rooney, who entered averaging 11.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists per game and was the team’s top 3-point shooter. “She does so much for us on the basketball court, but she also does a lot for our temperament and a lot for our attitude too, as far as being a tough-nosed kid. She was laying on the ground, I walk out there and she was trying to get up and walk it off. She said, ‘I’m just going to walk it off.’”
While Schoen held her hand and Hofele attended to her right leg, Rooney quickly realized she wouldn’t be able to do that.
“I was just laying there and I kind of knew, ‘OK, this is pretty bad,’” she said. “But I’ve never really been taken out of a game because of an injury, so that’s a new experience to me in my last high school game ever. It was overwhelming, to say the least, whenever I was back behind closed doors.”
While the Dragons only trailed 1-0 when Rooney — who has started more games than any other player in program history — was helped off the court with 6 minutes, 47 seconds to play in the first quarter, it was a brutal blow.
“That hurt us because we’re in our rhythm. We’ve got five seniors, who’ve been playing together for a long time, and they’ve started all season,” Schoen said. “We’re not 26-3 because of one player ... we’re a sum of our parts. But when you lose one of those parts, it’s hard. I think you saw a little bit of that. They’re really good and I don’t think that made up for — I don’t even want to say what the final score was — but I do think that that hurt us early on, just morale-wise and emotional-wise.”
In between the first and second quarters Rooney returned to the court, on crutches and with a bandage around her right knee. She was immediately met with hugs from teammates and coaches, while Reynolds came over to check on her again before the Panthers began their game-changing second-quarter surge.
“That was the hardest part, being able to make it out there and keep my composure,” Rooney said. “I just wanted to make sure that my mental attitude was in check, so that was a big part of being able to come back out there and be with my team. But, I mean, there were a lot of people supporting me. I knew everybody in the stands was supporting me through this and they will continue to support me through this, wherever it may take me. … I just wanted to come back out and be on the bench and be able to experience it with my teammates, no matter the outcome. I was really fortunate to be able to stay here and see them fight, and see our young ones fight, and be able to just be in the atmosphere.”
“When she came back on crutches, and was wrapped up a little bit, we were ecstatic that she came back because we knew that she was hurt. But she came back because she wanted to be with us,” said Silver Creek senior point guard Kynidi Mason-Striverson, the team’s other returning starter from last season. “That is a completely different feeling when you know that you have somebody else who is hurt, but still is taking that hurt and is wanting to be a part of something. We knew that at the end of the day she wasn’t going to come back in, but it was so much bigger than just winning at that point.”
Rooney remained on the bench for the rest of the game. After it ended, she was announced as the winner of the award which “is presented annually to a senior participant in each classification who was nominated by her principal and coach and has demonstrated excellence in mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability.”
Rooney, who ranks at the top of her class with a 3.99 grade-point average, was soon joined by her father, Dave, an assistant coach for the Dragons, and her mother, Tracy, for a photo opportunity.
“Obviously not the circumstance that I thought I would be ending my career on, but what better way than to be at the state championship yet again,” Rooney, who plans on studying Global Health while playing basketball at DePauw University, said later. “I’m just so proud of my team for going out there and fighting. Even when I wasn’t able to go out there and fight with them, I knew that they had my back the whole time and I knew that whenever I was on the bench I just had to give it my all cheering, like all the younger ones do. The state championship experience was not exactly what we were expecting, but I think we made the most of it and I think that we were just very lucky to be able to experience this again because a lot of people don’t get to do that.”